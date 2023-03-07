Open in App
Myrtle Beach, SC
UPI News

Look: Lost cockatiel found perched on Ferris wheel 100 feet in the air

By Ben Hooper,

3 days ago

March 7 (UPI) -- Employees inspecting a giant Ferris wheel in South Carolina ended up rescuing a lost cockatiel found perched on the ride about 100 feet above the ground.

SkyWheel Myrtle Beach/Facebook

SkyWheel Myrtle Beach said in a Facebook post that workers were completing their daily wheel check climb to inspect the ride when they spotted a cockatiel hopping around on the ride about 100 feet in the air.

A worker held out his arm, and the cockatiel came to him and allowed itself to be carried back down the ladder to the ground.

The cockatiel was passed off to another worker, whose mother was able to connect with some friends who remembered seeing a flyer for a lost bird.

The cockatiel was identified as Joel, a bird missing for over a week. Joel was reunited with his owner, SkyWheel officials said.

This article originally appeared on UPI.com

