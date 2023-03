JCPL outage map. Photo Credit: JCP&L Outage Map

Hundreds of Morris and Passaic County residents were without power on Tuesday, March 7.

It wasn't immediately clear if it was the gusty winds that knocked power to 576 CP&L customers in Hanover, 152 in Ringwood and 153 in Wanaque as of 3 p.m.

The estimated restoration time was between 4:30 and 6 p.m.

to follow Daily Voice Morris and receive free news updates.