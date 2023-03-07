Open in App
Detroit, MI
Hour Detroit Magazine

6 Family-Friendly St. Patrick’s Day Events in Southeast Michigan

By Christina Clark,

3 days ago

St. Patrick’s Day is coming, and while there’s plenty of celebrations happening at local bars , those events aren’t always suitable for families with young kids to enjoy.

Luckily, there are plenty of family-friendly St. Patrick’s Day parades, parties, and events around metro Detroit to choose from. Here are details on some of those events.

St. Patrick’s Day in the Park

The St. Clair Shores Parks & Recreation Department is hosting this St. Paddy’s event, which will feature live musical entertainment by Pipe & Drum, Bob & Carl, and O’Ken & O’Greg. Food trucks and beer for the adults, too. March 11. No cost. Blossom Heath Park, 24800 Jefferson Ave., St. Clair Shores ; facebook.com .

Leprechaun Days

Kids can collect gold coins hidden in the shops throughout the village. There will also be a kids’ DJ, petting zoo, local craft vendors, and roaming leprechauns available for photos. Plus, the world’s largest Irish Coffee Mug. March 11-12. $5 admission. Canterbury Village, 2357 Joslyn Court, Lake Orion ; canterburyvillage.com .

Detroit’s St. Patrick’s Day Parade

The 64th annual event steps off in Corktown near Sixth St. and Michigan Ave. before heading west on Michigan Ave. toward 14th St. As one of the largest St. Patrick’s Day events in the country, this parade will attract some 80,000-plus people. March 12. No cost. Corktown area, Detroit; detroitstpatricksparade.com .

2023 Shamrocks & Shenanigans

Help raise funds for the Save A Heart organization, which benefits patients at the Michigan Congenital Heart Center at C.S. Mott Children’s Hospital. Adults can race in the 5k, and kids can participate in the 1k Kids’ Dash. Prizes include custom medals for all finishers. March 12. $18-$20 for the Kids’ Dash, $34-$40 for the 5k. Starts at Conor O’Neills, 318 S. Main St., Ann Arbor ; runshamrocks.com .

Venue St. Patrick’s Day Family Experience

Venue by 4M is hosting a family movie night featuring a luck-themed film in celebration of the holiday. Kids get to enjoy the show while parents get a corresponding reservation in the Venue dining room. March 17. $15. Venue by 4M, 1919 S. Industrial Hwy., Ann Arbor ; exploretock.com .

St. Patty’s Dance

Kids and adults who have special needs are invited to this St. Patrick’s Day-themed dance. There will be music and refreshments too. Advance registration is required. March 17. $20-$24. Chief Financial Credit Union, 20 S. Main St., Rochester ; rararecreation.org .

Find even more things to do in southeast Michigan at HourDetroit.com .

The post 6 Family-Friendly St. Patrick’s Day Events in Southeast Michigan appeared first on Hour Detroit Magazine .

