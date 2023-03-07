NBA Fans React To JJ Redick And Kendrick Perkins' Fiery Exchange On First Take

Some appreciated JJ Redick's guts, while one segment slammed Perkins for his comments.

Credit: Fadeaway World

NBA fans shared their two cents on the explosive exchange between JJ Redick and Kendrick Perkins on 'First Take.'

Redick, Perkins, and Stephen A. Smith were discussing the NBA MVP awards when Perkins opined that Nikola Jokic would win it and was favored by the voters, making him a frontrunner. This didn't sit too well with Redick , who slammed for former NBA star. On their part, the reactions from fans were divided.

"Good for JJ for calling out the BS. He also will certainly need a new place of employment by the end of the week," a fan opined.

One of them called out Perkins: "Kendrick Perkins doesn’t belong on tv nor in sports media at all. 0%."So

A fan believed it was all a circus act. "The problem is JJ Reddick is trying to bring actual analysis to a 3 ring circus…if everyone was more like him there’d be less unnecessary mess But alas."

"Two things here 1. Perk is out of his league. 2. JJ needs his own show," a tweet said.

One of the fans felt it was because Perkins couldn't stand Jokic: "All because this man is the front runner for the MVP for the third straight year and perk can’t stand it."

Only time will tell if these two analysts can bury the hatchet at some point, but for now, this debate will continue to garner steam across social media and discussion forums.

Kendrick Perkins Had A Brow-Raising Comment On The MVP Conversation Earlier

Earlier, Perkins appeared on the ESPN morning show to share his thoughts on Nikola Jokic being looked at as one of the prime candidates to win MVP.

He stated that the likes of Dirk Nowitzki, Steve Nash, and Jokic are the only players since 1990 to have won the award without ending their run in the top 10 in the league in scoring. While at it, he also pointed out a similarity between the trio .

“What do those guys have in common? I’ll let it sit there and marinate. You think about it,” Perkins said. “So that’s my whole thing. Why do we move the goalposts for certain people, but for others we don’t?”

All things considered, Redick and Perkins have put their opinions out there. Only time will tell what the ramifications for this are for both parties.

We sincerely appreciate and respect you as a reader of our site. It would help us a lot if you follow us on Google News because of the latest update.



Thanks for following us. We really appreciate your support.