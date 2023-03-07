Open in App
FadeawayWorld.net

NBA Fans React To JJ Redick And Kendrick Perkins' Fiery Exchange On First Take

By Aaron Abhishek,

3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1sN8fN_0lApeBxQ00

Some appreciated JJ Redick's guts, while one segment slammed Perkins for his comments.

Credit: Fadeaway World

NBA fans shared their two cents on the explosive exchange between JJ Redick and Kendrick Perkins on 'First Take.'

Redick, Perkins, and Stephen A. Smith were discussing the NBA MVP awards when Perkins opined that Nikola Jokic would win it and was favored by the voters, making him a frontrunner. This didn't sit too well with Redick , who slammed for former NBA star. On their part, the reactions from fans were divided.

"Good for JJ for calling out the BS. He also will certainly need a new place of employment by the end of the week," a fan opined.

One of them called out Perkins: "Kendrick Perkins doesn’t belong on tv nor in sports media at all. 0%."So

A fan believed it was all a circus act. "The problem is JJ Reddick is trying to bring actual analysis to a 3 ring circus…if everyone was more like him there’d be less unnecessary mess But alas."

"Two things here 1. Perk is out of his league. 2. JJ needs his own show," a tweet said.

One of the fans felt it was because Perkins couldn't stand Jokic: "All because this man is the front runner for the MVP for the third straight year and perk can’t stand it."

Only time will tell if these two analysts can bury the hatchet at some point, but for now, this debate will continue to garner steam across social media and discussion forums.

Kendrick Perkins Had A  Brow-Raising Comment On The MVP Conversation Earlier

Earlier, Perkins appeared on the ESPN morning show to share his thoughts on Nikola Jokic being looked at as one of the prime candidates to win MVP.

He stated that the likes of Dirk Nowitzki, Steve Nash, and Jokic are the only players since 1990 to have won the award without ending their run in the top 10 in the league in scoring. While at it, he also pointed out a similarity between the trio .

“What do those guys have in common? I’ll let it sit there and marinate. You think about it,” Perkins said. “So that’s my whole thing. Why do we move the goalposts for certain people, but for others we don’t?”

All things considered, Redick and Perkins have put their opinions out there. Only time will tell what the ramifications for this are for both parties.

We sincerely appreciate and respect you as a reader of our site. It would help us a lot if you follow us on Google News because of the latest update.

Thanks for following us. We really appreciate your support.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Most Popular newsMost Popular
BREAKING: Memphis Grizzlies Make Massive Announcement About Ja Morant
Memphis, TN2 days ago
Lakers fans are freaking out over Jayson Tatum’s Lakers tweet
Los Angeles, CA2 days ago
Molly Qerim rolls her eyes as Stephen A Smith refuses to ‘apologize’ live on First Take
Miami, FL17 days ago
Memphis Grizzlies Star Ja Morant Given New Nickname Amid Gun Scandal
Memphis, TN1 day ago
Kyrie Irving goes on a rant against NBA media and fans: "You’ve seen me for three hours and you think you know who I am"
Dallas, TX18 hours ago
Kyrie Irving On Ja Morant's Gun Controversy: “Twelve-Ski’s Not The Only Person That’s Dealt With Real-Life Circumstances"
Memphis, TN17 hours ago
Charles Barkley Says Michael Jordan Was The Best Player In The NBA For 5 Years But Didn't Win The MVP Award Because The Chicago Bulls Weren't Good
Chicago, IL2 days ago
WATCH: Ugly Draymond Green-Jordan Poole incident in Warriors’ dismaying loss vs. Thunder goes viral
Oklahoma City, OK2 days ago
Video Shows Former NBA All-Star’s Alleged Shooting Before Drive-By Arrest
Tacoma, WA1 day ago
Dillon Brooks Savagely Mocks Draymond Green After Grizzlies Win: "You Should Give That Mic To Draymond"
Memphis, TN1 day ago
Stephen A. Smith Has 1 Word To Describe How Ravens Are Treating Lamar Jackson
Baltimore, MD2 days ago
Dillon Brooks Says The Grizzlies Locker Room Doesn't Need Veterans Like Carmelo Anthony Or Dwight Howard
Memphis, TN11 hours ago
“Clear-cut, not even close” - Andre Iguodala crowns Gilbert Arenas the best player from University of Arizona
Tucson, AZ2 days ago
Shocking Video Shows Shawn Kemp Pulling The Trigger In Alleged Drive-By Shooting Incident
Tacoma, WA1 day ago
NBA Fans React To Draymond Green's Huge Shots At Dillon Brooks: “The Dynasty Starts After You, Not With You.”
Memphis, TN1 day ago
Witnesses of Alleged Michael Irvin Misconduct Incident Describe Events of the Night
Phoenix, AZ2 days ago
Clippers star Paul George reveals Kawhi Leonard’s reaction to Russell Westbrook move
Los Angeles, CA2 days ago
Video: Kevin Durant Slipping On The Floor That Caused Potentially Season-Ending Injury
Phoenix, AZ1 day ago
Jimmy Butler Flew To Los Angeles Between Miami Heat's Two Home Game To Celebrate Former Teammate Pau Gasol's Jersey Retirement
Miami, FL2 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy