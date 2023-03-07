Open in App
Miami, FL
See more from this location?
May need paid subscription
Miami Herald

NFL Hall of Famer Ray Lewis is going to this sports league’s board of directors

By Jason Dill,

3 days ago

Pro Football Hall of Famer Ray Lewis is entering a new sports arena.

The 13-time Pro Bowler and two-time Super Bowl champion is joining the World Jai-Alai League’s board of directors, a news release said.

The World Jai-Alai League is the only professional American league for the sport, which got its origins roughly 400 years ago.

“I’m excited to join WJAL on the ground floor and help spread the word about this fast-growing sport,” Lewis said in the news release. “These are incredible athletes playing a uniquely challenging game, and Scott Savin and his team are building something special. I look forward to getting to Miami soon to check out these athletes in-person.”

The WJAL bills jai-alai as the world’s fastest ball sport, and its league headquarters iw based in Miami.

“We couldn’t be happier to welcome Ray to our board of directors. This is a big day for the growth of our league,” said Scott Savin, chief operating officer of the World Jai-Alai League, in a news release. “Ray’s stature, experience, and insights will increase overall awareness of jai-alai, which is already growing exponentially. Ray will be a motivating force, not just for our athletes, but for all of us.”

Lewis, a former University of Miami star, retired from the NFL after a 17-year career with the Baltimore Ravens. In addition to his football accolades, he’s also the host of “The Ray Lewis Show.”

Jai-Alai, meanwhile, is a sport with origins dating back 400 years in Spain’s Basque province, the news release said.

“It has been played competitively in the United States for almost a century,” the news release said. “Players use a basket-style racket called a cesta to launch and catch a ball which often travels at speeds exceeding 150 (mph). The five-team league features the top players in the world including several former University of Miami athletes. They join an international array of talent from Spain, France, Mexico, and the Philippines.”

Lewis joins a six-person board of directors that includes Joey Cornblit, the first American-born player to achieve world championship status, and Leon Shepard, affectionately known as “Tevin” during his reign as a retired U.S. Jai-Alai champion.

The WJAL streams all matches, which occur Mondays, Tuesdays and Fridays, live on ESPN3 from the Magic City Fronton in Miami.

WJAL’s spring season games are open to the public on Fridays at 7 p.m. through May 12.

Those without ESPN3 can still catch the WJAL matches through Jai-Alai TV , the Jai-Alai app through various app stores and at Watch Jai Alai’s website.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3qgBtj_0lApYvgi00
Former University of Miami and NFL legend Ray Lewis joins board of directors for the World Jai-Alai League in Miami, Florida on Tuesday, March 7, 2023. Photo provided

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Florida State newsLocal Florida State
Two five-stars, Alabama starter, UCF standout and veteran beef: Miami O-line could thrive
Coral Gables, FL1 day ago
14-year-old sucker-punched Florida deputy in head and got smacked back, report says
Fort Myers, FL2 days ago
Fisherman finds hand sitting at the bottom of Florida canal. But it wasn’t human
Matlacha, FL1 day ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Dolphins re-sign a running back. And an update on Tua’s offseason program
Miami, FL6 hours ago
Pro Bowl lineman Mike Pouncey returns to retire as a ‘Dolphin for life’
Miami, FL1 day ago
Justin Fields Instagram model girlfriend revealed
Chicago, IL1 day ago
Former Miami TD Bank manager gets 10-year sentence for swindling pandemic loan program
Miami, FL1 day ago
Miami prison nurse admits smuggling drugs to inmates, then accepting cash and Lamborghini
Miami, FL9 hours ago
Man checks yard to see alligator biting dog’s head. He pulled out gun, Florida cops say
Deltona, FL13 hours ago
A 19-year-old was stuffed into a garbage bag, Hialeah police say. It’s a murder case
Hialeah, FL2 days ago
Man illegally detained in Florida jail was given used mask and caught COVID, lawsuit says
Ocala, FL1 day ago
‘No lights. No sirens.’ Lawyer says wounded detective gave no indication he was a cop
Miami, FL2 hours ago
Five people were found dead in a Miami Lakes home. Police say it was a murder-suicide
Miami Lakes, FL9 hours ago
Officer ambushed, shot from behind during traffic stop in a Miami neighborhood, police say
Miami, FL2 days ago
Dolphins looking for linebacker help: Who’s available and things to keep in mind
Miami, FL2 days ago
Orlando Robinson went from Heat backup center to inactive. Now he’s ‘waiting on whatever comes’
Miami, FL11 hours ago
Inter Miami is undefeated, unscored upon through two games. Up next: NYCFC on the road
New York City, NY5 hours ago
Robot crushes 20-year-old worker to death at Hyundai, Kia supplier facility, feds say
Cusseta, AL1 day ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy