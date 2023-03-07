Open in App
Mobile, AL
WGNO

Ragin’ Cajuns clinch Sun Belt’s automatic NCAA Tournament bid

By Associated Press,

3 days ago

PENSACOLA, Fla. (AP) — Themus Fulks scored a career-high 23 points, Jordan Brown had 13 points and 16 rebounds and second-seeded University of Louisiana-Lafayette beat No. 8 seed South Alabama 71-66 to claim the Sun Belt Conference Tournament championship.

The fifth NCAA Tournament berth for ULL (26-7) will be its first since 2014.

The Ragin’ Cajuns first lead of two points or more came with 12:06 remaining in the second half on a put-back by Terence Lewis II for a 49-46 advantage.

Isaiah Moore made two free throws with 17.1 seconds left to get South Alabama within 67-66, but Lewis answered with two makes at the other end to regain a three-point advantage.

South Alabama guard Owen White had a long 3-pointer rattle out in the closing seconds and Kentrell Garnett sealed it with two free throws.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WGNO.

