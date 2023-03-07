Open in App
WHIO Dayton

Dayton police still investigating deadly February hit and run; Asking public for information

By WHIO Staff,

4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=26zUmp_0lApXJYF00

Detectives are asking the public for any information to help solve a deadly hit and run last month in Dayton.

On Feb. 27 just before 5 a.m. Dayton police were called to the 200 block of Redwood Avenue where they found Tiffany Anderson, 43, dead in the roadway.

>> PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Woman hit, killed by vehicle in Dayton identified

Anderson had injuries indicating she had been struck and dragged by a vehicle, a Dayton police spokesperson said.

The driver left the scene.

Police are asking anyone with information on the deadly crash to call Detective Rizer at 937-333-1142 or Miami Valley Crime Stoppers at 937-222-STOP.

If using crime stoppers you can remain anonymous and collect a cash reward for information that leads to an arrest, according to a media release.


