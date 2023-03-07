Dayton police still investigating deadly February hit and run; Asking public for information

Detectives are asking the public for any information to help solve a deadly hit and run last month in Dayton.

On Feb. 27 just before 5 a.m. Dayton police were called to the 200 block of Redwood Avenue where they found Tiffany Anderson, 43, dead in the roadway.

Anderson had injuries indicating she had been struck and dragged by a vehicle, a Dayton police spokesperson said.

The driver left the scene.

Police are asking anyone with information on the deadly crash to call Detective Rizer at 937-333-1142 or Miami Valley Crime Stoppers at 937-222-STOP.

If using crime stoppers you can remain anonymous and collect a cash reward for information that leads to an arrest, according to a media release.



