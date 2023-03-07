6 Times Painting It Black Made Everything Better

I see a red door and I want it painted black. I see a blue wall and I want it painted black. I see a maple wood secondhand dresser and I want it painted black? Yes, sir, we have rounded up the best times on the internet people have painted something black, and it made quite the difference. Read on to see the best ways to brighten your heart by darkening your home.

1. The Woman Who Painted Her Red Brick House Black

This Tik Tokker shooed away from society's suggestions and just painted the whole barn black ! Even though everyone told her she'd lower her resale value, she followed her heart. Adding in the Wednesday Adams soundtrack was a nice kicker, too.

2. The Couple That Painted Their Whole Living Room Black

This husband and wife decided that dark was their destiny. In this Tik Tok video , they document how they painted all four walls in their living room black. It certainly makes the entryway look chic!

3. The Designer Who Painted a Secondhand Cabinet Black

DIYer and thrifter @kenziemariehome shows the impact black can make. In her video, she paints a secondhand hutch in a natural wood color completely black as Steve Harvey says, "Name something that is sexier when it's in black." We can't argue with you there, Steve.

4. The Designer Who Painted Her Windows Black

If you're feeling shy about painting anything in your home black, this Tik Tokker's suggestion might be for you. She tiptoes into the trend by painting the trim of her windows black. It gives the space a very current industrial look, comparable to the iron-wrought window panes people are currently paying thousands for. Would you be daring enough to try this?

@lemonleafhomeinteriors 🍋 Need an easy weekend project? Paint you door grills black! Fun fact ⬇️ The architectural term for these is “muntins!” **Paint color is Sherwin Williams tricorn black mixed into Behr marquee paint and primer in one, eggshell finish. No prep beforehand and it’s holding strong for over a year! 🤎 Shop the room at the ⬇️⬇️ in my profile #blackwindows #blackpaint #homehacks #homerenovation #interiorinspo ♬ Sirtaki (Zorba the Geek) - LucasGitanoFamily

5. The Woman Who Painted Her Bookshelves Black

With a touch of gothic inspiration, this woman painted a tall, pocketed bookshelf completely black. Looks like a total overhaul to us. Thank goodness for Sherwin Williams' Tricorn Black High Gloss, amiright?

6. The Woman Who Painted Her Bathroom Tiles Black

And in one of the most adventurous cases of painting something black , this woman hand paints her entire tiled bathroom floor! Using the Rustoleum Floor Coating Kit in Matte Black, she completely changes the room. Proof that the universe does favor the bold.

@homebodyhq Replying to @no_good_son_ I don’t know who needs to hear this, but you can paint your ugly tile ♬ Spin Back X Collide Mashup - Kuya Magik

Whether you want to be the next star of #GothTok or just want to add a modern edge to a corner of your home, use these tips for painting something in your home a darker shade of gray.

