Open in App
Pittsburgh, PA
See more from this location?
Tribune-Review

Pittsburgh man charged in theft of church bell

By Justin Vellucci,

3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0jo6Gl_0lApVZdt00

A Pittsburgh man faces criminal charges in connection with the theft of a 1,000-pound church bell.

Matthew Pistelli, 54, was arrested Monday night by Pittsburgh police plainclothes detectives in connection with the Feb. 12 theft of the bell from Turner Cemetery in the Squirrel Hill/Greenfield area.

Pistelli faces charges of theft by unlawful taking, criminal mischief, unauthorized use of automobiles, and trespass by motor vehicle. He was taken Monday to Allegheny County Jail, where he posted $10,000 bail. He has a preliminary hearing scheduled for March 20.

At 9:36 p.m. on Feb. 12, Pittsburgh police were dispatched to Turner Cemetery, located in the 3400 block of Beechwood Boulevard, for a report of a church bell stolen from cemetery grounds. The bell was valued at about $2,000.

Upon arrival, police observed “heavy damage” to the cemetery grounds caused by a large vehicle and the bell ripped out of the ground and missing, according to a criminal complaint.

At 5:24 a.m. on Feb. 15, police were dispatched to the 900 block of Parkwood Road, where a man who was on his way to work observed a large bell on the side of the road. The man believed the bell was the same bell that he saw on the television news, the criminal complaint said.

Police confirmed the bell was the stolen one they were seeking.

There was a cut marked on the top of the bell, as well as a 2- to 3-inch cut in the bottom of the bell. Above the cut at the bottom of the bell, police observed what looked to be dents from a hammer. The bell was taken apart and missing the “clapper” from the inside of it, the criminal complaint said.

Pistelli’s vehicle, a Ford Explorer, was identified by using city cameras, police said in the complaint. Further investigation using a Ring doorbell camera revealed that the heavy equipment used to lift the bell was a large forklift which had been parked in the Giant Eagle parking lot on Murray Avenue in Greenfield.

The doorbell camera captured the forklift removing the church bell from the cemetery, and Pistelli returning the forklift to the Giant Eagle parking lot. The Homestead Grays Bridge camera captured Pistelli’s Ford Explorer and an accompanying trailer carrying the church bell, police said in the complaint.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Pittsburgh, PA newsLocal Pittsburgh, PA
Pair caught in alleged theft spree in South Hills Village area
Pittsburgh, PA7 hours ago
Pittsburgh police: SWAT units nabs alleged shooter in Hill District after gunfight
Pittsburgh, PA1 day ago
2-hour standoff ends with man's arrest in Hill District
Pittsburgh, PA1 day ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Man Charged For Reckless Endangerment In Point Plaza
West Sunbury, PA15 hours ago
Mt. Pleasant Township man pleads guilty to starving dogs
Mount Pleasant, PA4 hours ago
Woman punched trooper as he broke up fight at Pa. casino: report
Pittsburgh, PA1 day ago
Police: Johnstown man charged for stolen gun also had bags of drugs in his underwear
Johnstown, PA1 day ago
Pittsburgh police seek help finding missing boy, 12
Pittsburgh, PA22 hours ago
Morning Roundup: 2 injured in house fire in Allegheny Township
Pittsburgh, PA13 hours ago
Unknown Suspect Breaks into Fat Guy’s Pizza Deli, Turns on Stove
Cranberry Township, PA1 day ago
Man's hand cut by machete in Latrobe robbery; 3 charged
Latrobe, PA2 days ago
Ellwood City couple charged with child endangerment after police find ‘deplorable’ living conditions
Ellwood City, PA7 hours ago
Suspects arrested in violent Latrobe robbery
Latrobe, PA2 days ago
Woman punched trooper who was trying to stop fight at Rivers Casino, police say
Pittsburgh, PA2 days ago
3 people charged after purse snatching at Elizabeth Twp. Giant Eagle
Elizabeth, PA2 days ago
3 charged in connection to armed robbery in Latrobe
Latrobe, PA2 days ago
Pa. woman missing since December found dead: reports
Pittsburgh, PA1 day ago
2 men shot, killed inside Uniontown bar identified
Uniontown, PA2 days ago
Man charged after variety of drugs found in his possession
Coraopolis, PA1 day ago
Youngstown man reports $27,000 stolen from car in mall parking lot
Youngstown, OH2 days ago
2 men shot, killed inside Pa. bar: reports
Uniontown, PA2 days ago
Report: Man woken up by cops led them on chase through Youngstown
Youngstown, OH3 days ago
INDIANA WOMAN CHARGED FOLLOWING THEFT INVESTIGATION
Indiana, PA2 days ago
Walmart in Belle Vernon evacuated due to bomb threat; no explosive devices located
Belle Vernon, PA23 hours ago
Mt. Pleasant man pleads guilty to assaults against police, jail staff
Mount Pleasant, PA1 day ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy