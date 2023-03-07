Open in App
East Lansing, MI
The Detroit Free Press

River Rouge WR Nick Marsh decommits from Michigan State football, keeps Spartans on list

By Chris Solari, Detroit Free Press,

3 days ago

Michigan State football ’s next recruiting class has already lost its first player.

Nick Marsh, the No. 3 player in Michigan for the class of 2024, announced via Twitter on Tuesday afternoon that he will reopen his recruitment. The 6-foot-3, 195-pound River Rouge wide receiver announced his commitment to the Spartans in late July 2022 .

That leaves Mel Tucker with two players in MSU’s 2024 recruiting class, both four-star cornerbacks: Jamari Howard from Hialeah, Florida, and Jaylen Thompson from Murfreesboro, Tennessee.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0xUIMz_0lApUZbg00

Marsh is the nation's No. 72 overall prospect according to the 247 Sports' composite rankings and the third-rated receiver in the country. He has a number of Power Five conference offers, including MSU, Michigan, Penn State, Wisconsin, Minnesota, Maryland, Notre Dame, Tennessee, UCLA and others.

After thanking Tucker and wide receivers coach Courtney Hawkins, Marsh also said MSU “will still be one of my top schools of choice.”

SPRING FOOTBALL: MSU announced it will begin the first of its 15 spring practices next Tuesday. The spring game will be April 15, held at Spartan Stadium after the Izzo Foundation 5K Run/Walk event that morning.

Contact Chris Solari: csolari@freepress.com . Follow him on Twitter @chrissolari .

Read more on the Michigan State Spartans and sign up for our Spartans newsletter.

This article originally appeared on Detroit Free Press: River Rouge WR Nick Marsh decommits from Michigan State football, keeps Spartans on list

Comments / 0
