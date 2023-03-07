Over 7,000 Suspected Fentanyl Pills Recovered During Castaic Arrest

Over 7,000 suspected fentanyl pills were discovered when a man and a woman were arrested in Castaic last Wednesday.

Just before noon on Wednesday, March 1, deputies patrolling Castaic spotted a vehicle parked at a closed business on the 31500 block of Ridge Route Road.

As they approached the vehicle, deputies observed drug paraphernalia and immediately detained both the male driver and the female passenger pending a narcotics investigation, according to Deputy Natalie Arriaga, spokesperson for the SCV Station.

“Drug paraphernalia was located from a search of the couple, but it was a search of the vehicle that really led to quite the discovery,” Arriaga said.

Deputies recovered over 7,000 pills resembling M-30 Percocet and fentanyl mixture, as well as several baggies of methamphetamine, a large amount of drug paraphernalia, several containers of fentanyl and contraband for the use of narcotics sales, according to Arriaga.

Donavan Ford, 29, and Kelsey Lawson, 32, both from Tacoma, Washington, were arrested and booked into the station for various charges including transportation of a controlled substance for sales, possession of methamphetamine with intent to sell and more.

Lawson was later released, while Ford remains in custody as of Tuesday.

Don’t miss a thing. Get breaking KHTS Santa Clarita News Alerts delivered right to your inbox.

KHTS FM 98.1 and AM 1220 is Santa Clarita’s only local radio station. KHTS mixes in a combination of news, traffic, sports, and features along with your favorite adult contemporary hits. Santa Clarita news and features are delivered throughout the day over our airwaves, on our website and through a variety of social media platforms. Our KHTS national award-winning daily news briefs are now read daily by 34,000+ residents. A vibrant member of the Santa Clarita community, the KHTS broadcast signal reaches all of the Santa Clarita Valley and parts of the high desert communities located in the Antelope Valley. The station streams its talk shows over the web, reaching a potentially worldwide audience. Follow @KHTSRadio on Facebook , Twitter , and Instagram .