KHTS FM 98.1 & AM 1220

Over 7,000 Suspected Fentanyl Pills Recovered During Castaic Arrest

By Jade Aubuchon,

3 days ago

Over 7,000 suspected fentanyl pills were discovered when a man and a woman were arrested in Castaic last Wednesday.

Just before noon on Wednesday, March 1, deputies patrolling Castaic spotted a vehicle parked at a closed business on the 31500 block of  Ridge Route Road.

As they approached the vehicle, deputies observed drug paraphernalia and immediately detained both the male driver and the female passenger pending a narcotics investigation, according to Deputy Natalie Arriaga, spokesperson for the SCV Station.

“Drug paraphernalia was located from a search of the couple, but it was a search of the vehicle that really led to quite the discovery,” Arriaga said.

Deputies recovered over 7,000 pills resembling M-30 Percocet and fentanyl mixture, as well as several baggies of methamphetamine, a large amount of drug paraphernalia, several containers of fentanyl and contraband for the use of narcotics sales, according to Arriaga.

Donavan Ford, 29,  and Kelsey Lawson, 32, both from Tacoma, Washington, were arrested and booked into the station for various charges including transportation of a controlled substance for sales, possession of methamphetamine with intent to sell and more.

Lawson was later released, while Ford remains in custody as of Tuesday.

