Ravens make huge Lamar Jackson decision

The Baltimore Ravens, as expected, placed the non-exclusive franchise tag on star quarterback Lamar Jackson.

Jackson, the 2019 NFL MVP, and the Ravens have attempted to negotiate a long-term deal. But up until now, no such deal has been made. The two sides are reportedly vastly apart in any negotiations, which is why this decision doesn’t come as much of a surprise.

Adam Schefter of ESPN reported the details on Tuesday. “Ravens sent notice to the NFLPA that they placed the $32.41 million non-exclusive franchise tag on QB Lamar Jackson. He now is allowed to negotiate with other teams, but Ravens have right to match any offer sheet he signs or take two first-round picks in return for him,” Schefter tweeted.

Now the games begin for Jackson and the Ravens. It seems likely that teams will want to negotiate with the former MVP winner. So expecting a lot of offer sheet news about Jackson is probably about right.

Will the two sides come to a deal eventually? It certainly depends on how the market views Jackson. He’s obviously an exceptional talent who is about to enter his prime years. Will teams use caution given his recent ramped up injury history?

There are a lot of factors at play here, but this is the first time in a long time that we’ve seen a QB of the caliber of Lamar Jackson hit the market. Especially when you consider his accolades as well.

