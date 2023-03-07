Open in App
Chicago, IL
WBBM News Radio

Lightfoot praises her outgoing police superintendent

By Nancy Harty,

3 days ago

( WBBM NEWSRADIO) -- Mayor Lori Lightfoot on Tuesday praised outgoing Chicago Police Supt. David Brown for what she called his exemplary service.

The comments came at what's believed to be her last police graduation ceremony as mayor.

The mayor credited Brown for two years reflecting a record number of gun seizures, investments in officer wellness, promoting women to leadership and progress on the department's court-ordered consent.

The superintendent was not at the graduation ceremony at Navy Pier. The former Dallas Police chief announced he would resign March 16 after Lightfoot lost her bid for re-election.

Lightfoot acknowledged the challenges Brown faced when he took on the job at the start of the pandemic in April 2020, joining the department as it was making reforms after the death of Laquan McDonald and ahead of the death of George Floyd.

Also Tuesday, the mayor thanked the family of Andres Vasquez Lasso, the Chicago police officer who was killed in the line of duty last week.

