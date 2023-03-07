Social Security update: Second of March's double direct payments worth $914 arrives in 24 days



T here are 24 more days until Supplemental Security Income beneficiaries will receive the second of two payments for the month of March.

The first payment was sent out to eligible recipients on March 1, and the next payment will be delivered on March 31 for those same people, taking the place of the April 1 payment. Each payment will be worth $914, meaning beneficiaries will receive $1,828 for the month of March.

Eligible couples will receive two payments of $1,371 in March, while essential people, who live with someone receiving SSI and provide them with necessary care, get a monthly payment rate of $458.

The Social Security Administration typically issues a monthly SSI check on the first day of every month. But in months when the first is on a holiday or weekend, the administration releases the checks on the last business day of the previous month to ensure recipients have the check by the first of the month, according to the agency .

This results in recipients receiving two checks in the same calendar month multiple times a year, including March. However, beneficiaries still receive a total of 12 checks per year.

Three other months will also see two payments delivered in the same month: June, September, and December. This is because the first of the month falls on a weekend in July and October. December always sees two checks in the month because Jan. 1 is a national holiday.

SSI payments were first issued by the Social Security Administration in January 1974, and payment rates have increased for cost-of-living adjustments since 1975, according to the agency.