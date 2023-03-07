Seattle police expands emphasis patrols in Belltown amid rising violence in downtown

“Well, it’s not the first time that’s happened, so even though it’s worrisome, it’s just more of the same,” said Michael Ohl, who lives in Phinney Ridge.
Police say the two incidents are unrelated and are still looking for the suspects in both cases.
The recent violence has pushed SPD to expand police presence from 3rd Avenue and Pine Street to Yesler Way and Bell Street.
“I think that might deter some violent activity, but I don’t think it would prevent it in the middle of the night. I don’t think that it will prevent anyone from making the choices they make,” said Brooke Sorensen, who lives in Belltown.
