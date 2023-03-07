Pike Place Market celebrating its women-owned businesses in honor of Women’s History Month

In celebration of Women’s History Month, Pike Place Market is honoring more than 250 women-owned businesses that operate within the Market.

Throughout March, the Market will highlight a variety of woman-owned and operated businesses on its social media accounts .

Currently, 50% of the businesses in the Market are owned or co-owned by women. About one-third of those businesses are entirely women-owned.

“From handmade crafts to artisanal food and drink, these women entrepreneurs have put their hearts and souls into their businesses, and their passion shines through in everything they do,” reads a news release from the Pike Place Market Preservation and Development Authority. “The Market is proud to continue uplifting its diverse community of women-owned businesses, which are made up of long-time locals, multi-generational immigrant families, and young aspiring entrepreneurs, among many others.”

A complete list of women-owned and operated businesses ranging from retail shops to crafts markets to restaurants is available on the Pike Place Market website .