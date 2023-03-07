KCtoday March Book Club: 'My First Name is Coach'

“From a humble beginning as an only child raised in Jameson, Missouri to being inducted into five different Hall of Fames, Coach Larry Holley’s life can be described in many ways — but well-lived may be the most perfect way [...] This collection of stories gives you a glimpse into how this small-town boy became a hero to so many people!
His time as the head coach at William Jewell College was marked by adversity, unprecedented success, and an unwavering commitment to his players and the community.
Comments / 0