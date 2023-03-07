Open in App
Missouri State
6AM City

KCtoday March Book Club: 'My First Name is Coach'

3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=28xBI4_0lApSrVu00

Here’s a story about a legendary Northland coach.

Photo via Janine Kluckhorn

It’s basketball season , and did you know KC is home to some top-tier talent? No, not KU, Mizzou, or K-State — this one scores a little closer to home .

Here’s a word from
Janine Kluckhohn — a local book influencer known as @downtogetthefictionon — on “My First Name is Coach: Stories From a Life Well-Lived.”

( Where to buy the book)

“From a humble beginning as an only child raised in Jameson, Missouri to being inducted into five different Hall of Fames, Coach Larry Holley’s life can be described in many ways — but well-lived may be the most perfect way [...] This collection of stories gives you a glimpse into how this small-town boy became a hero to so many people!

His time as the head coach at William Jewell College was marked by adversity, unprecedented success, and an unwavering commitment to his players and the community.


I’d recommend you pick up “ My First Name is Coach: Stories From a Life Well-Lived ” and get an even better look at the world of college basketball from someone who lived it for over 50 years.”
