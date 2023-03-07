Open in App
Boston 25 News WFXT

Investigation underway after 2 people killed in crash on highway in Freetown

By Frank O'Laughlin,

3 days ago
Two people were killed when the car they were riding in veered off the highway and crashed in Freetown on Tuesday morning, authorities said.

Troopers responding to a report of a crash on northbound side of Route 140 around 8:15 a.m. learned a black Kia Sedona had crashed near mile marker 10.6, striking a tree and three other vehicles in the process, according to Massachusetts State Police.

The occupants in the Kia, a 54-year-old man and a 70-year-old woman from New Bedford, were pronounced dead at the scene. Their names haven’t been released.

A preliminary investigation indicated that the Kia was operating erratically, and that speed is believed to have been a factor in the crash.

The crash remains under investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

