Investigation underway after 2 people killed in crash on highway in Freetown

Two people were killed when the car they were riding in veered off the highway and crashed in Freetown on Tuesday morning, authorities said.

Troopers responding to a report of a crash on northbound side of Route 140 around 8:15 a.m. learned a black Kia Sedona had crashed near mile marker 10.6, striking a tree and three other vehicles in the process, according to Massachusetts State Police.

The occupants in the Kia, a 54-year-old man and a 70-year-old woman from New Bedford, were pronounced dead at the scene. Their names haven’t been released.

A preliminary investigation indicated that the Kia was operating erratically, and that speed is believed to have been a factor in the crash.

The crash remains under investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

