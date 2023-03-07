Open in App
Jacksonville, FL
See more from this location?
Action News Jax

E-scooters are here to stay and are expanding in Jacksonville

By Princess Jhané Stepherson,

3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3A2csD_0lApSjhK00

E-scooters will now be a permanent fixture in downtown Jacksonville after city leaders say they help drive up the city’s economic development. The city says soon Jacksonville will have up to 400 scooter units on a regular basis.

“Using scooters is cost-effective and an eco-friendly way to get around, it’s been a huge hit in downtowns across the country,” says Mayor Curry.

As of today, Jacksonville’s eco-friendly and electronic minibikes, “e-scooters” are a permanent installation not just in the Jacksonville downtown area but also in our urban core neighborhoods such as Brooklyn, the Southbank, and sports and entertainment districts.

“Between March 2021 and August 2022, we saw almost 150,000 rides across all vendors,” says Mayor Curry.

Mayor Curry says those rides benefit customers, visitors and business owners.

The scooters came to Jax in 2021 but officials quickly restricted when and where people could ride them. In the summer of 2021, Action News Jax told you how there were some people who were mistreating the “e-scooters” when videos surfaced on social media sites showing “e-scooters” being thrown into the St. Johns River.

That was when “e-scooters” used to be operable 24 hours a day. Now it’s from 5 a.m. to midnight.

City Council President Terrance Freeman says there will be further upgrades to “e-scooters” which include updated legislation to make “e-scooters” safer and more enjoyable.

“To prevent early morning complaints, we have changed the hours of operation to 5 a.m. to midnight, placed limits on the speed of the scooters when on the sidewalk or rideaway, increased the number of corrals throughout the urban core and lastly we are increasing the fee to permit these vehicles,” says Freeman.

At this time, it costs $1 to get the “e-scooter started and 49 cents per minute to use it.

Downtown Investment Authorities’ Chief Executive Officer Lori Boyer says the city has recently added a payment app for on-street parking. Adding that the cost of this venture was made possible during the pilot phase of “e-scooters.”

Boyer says that’s when the DIA took a look at the administrative cost which led to legislation that City Council President Terrance Freeman sponsored. That legislation restricted the number of vendors and reduced the registration fee for the vendor which covers the city’s cost of administrative responsibilities according to Boyer.

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter ]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Jacksonville, FL newsLocal Jacksonville, FL
What's going up Downtown: $1.35 billion in projects under construction
Jacksonville, FL21 hours ago
Councilman: Meeting with Chick-Fil-A may halt plans for proposed Oceanway location
Jacksonville, FL1 day ago
Mandola’s Italian Kitchen Getting Ready for Big Jacksonville Expansion
Jacksonville, FL1 day ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Jacksonville's scooter program rolls out new hours, expands locations
Jacksonville, FL2 days ago
At Least Four Jon Smith Subs Locations are Coming to Jacksonville
Jacksonville, FL1 day ago
LeAnna Cumber’s ‘kiddos’ make case for their mom in Jacksonville mayoral campaign
Jacksonville, FL11 hours ago
Iconic Jacksonville, FL Crabcake Factory Restaurant Reopens
Jacksonville, FL22 hours ago
Jacksonville mayoral candidates debate less than two weeks from election
Jacksonville, FL1 day ago
Edward Waters University professor monitors Jacksonville’s pollen count through a pollen station
Jacksonville, FL1 day ago
THE JAXSON | 15 major apartment projects underway in or near Downtown
Jacksonville, FL3 days ago
Curry administration files bill to move some public notices to city website
Jacksonville, FL23 hours ago
Jax Beach residents to vote on proposal for taller buildings
Jacksonville Beach, FL2 days ago
People who live in Dinsmore Community say waiting for train to pass can take hours
Jacksonville, FL1 day ago
JSO to hold forfeited items auction beginning Friday
Jacksonville, FL2 days ago
JEA sets opening date for new headquarters customer center
Jacksonville, FL2 days ago
Police notice pattern of guns, drugs, gang members at Jacksonville-area vacation rentals
Jacksonville Beach, FL4 hours ago
Jacksonville family says their loved one was accidentally cremated before funeral
Jacksonville, FL23 hours ago
This Jacksonville Couple is Giving Away Millions
Jacksonville, FL3 days ago
Ju’Coby Pittman alleges her signs are being vandalized in Jacksonville City Council race
Jacksonville, FL1 day ago
Emergency crews respond to hydroplaned aircraft at Jacksonville International Airport
Jacksonville, FL1 hour ago
‘It is preventable:’ Jacksonville swim instructor gives parents tips on how to avoid a tragedy
Jacksonville, FL4 hours ago
Here’s ‘what’s next’ for Jacksonville’s Transportation Community
Jacksonville, FL3 days ago
Hop to it!: Easter Bunny returns to the Avenues Mall
Jacksonville, FL13 hours ago
Private ambulance transporting patient overturns in crash with truck on Northside
Jacksonville, FL3 days ago
Salvatore’s Old Fashioned Pizzeria to Debut in Florida
Jacksonville, FL3 days ago
JHS joins forces to inform community about kitten season
Jacksonville, FL1 day ago
Jax Federal Credit Union changing name to RadiFi
Jacksonville, FL2 days ago
The rebirth of golf at Florida's oldest HBCU
Jacksonville, FL2 days ago
Jacksonville’s annual Women’s Expo will be hosted this weekend with celebrity speakers
Jacksonville, FL12 hours ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy