Open in App
Boston 25 News WFXT

Tom Brady shoots down rumor of possible return to NFL. He’s busy with something else these days

By Frank O'Laughlin,

3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4DmMTw_0lApShvs00

Tom Brady on Tuesday took to Twitter to address a new report that hinted he might be considering a return to the National Football League, despite his recent retirement .

Brady appears to have taken up a new hobby that includes helping his daughter take care of a new furry addition to the family.

In a tweet, Brady said, “Anyone who thinks I have time to come back to the NFL has never adopted a 2-month-old kitten for their daughter.”

The social post comes after Rich Eisen said on his radio show that Brady might not be “done after all” with football and that the Miami was a possible landing spot for the 45-year-old quarterback.

In early February, Brady said, “I’m retiring for good...Thank you guys for allowing me to live my absolute dream. I wouldn’t change a thing. Love you all.”

Brady won six titles with the Patriots and appeared in a record 10 Super Bowls during the course of his career.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter . | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Justin Fields Instagram model girlfriend revealed
Chicago, IL1 day ago
Schultz Says 'No' to Cowboys 'Solid Offer'; Becoming Highest-Paid TE?
Dallas, TX1 day ago
Police Officer Who Slept With Six Co-Workers Breaks Silence In Explosive Interview
La Vergne, TN3 days ago
This smiling Texas woman allegedly abandoned her 3-year-old son and 12-year-old daughter for more than a month
Roman Forest, TX1 day ago
Danny Green’s latest comments will have fans questioning Ja Morant’s character even more - “He likes to party sometimes”
Memphis, TN2 days ago
Sad Information On The Disappearance of DJ Jeffrey Vandergrift aka JV of Wild 94.9
San Francisco, CA2 days ago
Fight outside NH high school basketball game nets 10 student arrests, 3 charged as adults
Nashua, NH2 days ago
‘I’m a good boy’: Dog abandoned at Burger King in suburban Chicago reunited with owner
Chicago, IL2 days ago
Former NBA star Shawn Kemp accused in drive-by shooting
Tacoma, WA1 day ago
Inmate in Texas executed for stabbing his wife to death, drowning her daughter in bathtub in 2009
Huntsville, TX2 days ago
Local woman traveled cross-country for new passport after officials warn of significant delays
Boston, MA1 day ago
African serval cat found with cocaine in its system after traffic stop escape
Cincinnati, OH12 hours ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy