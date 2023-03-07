Tom Brady shoots down rumor of possible return to NFL. He’s busy with something else these days

Tom Brady on Tuesday took to Twitter to address a new report that hinted he might be considering a return to the National Football League, despite his recent retirement .

Brady appears to have taken up a new hobby that includes helping his daughter take care of a new furry addition to the family.

In a tweet, Brady said, “Anyone who thinks I have time to come back to the NFL has never adopted a 2-month-old kitten for their daughter.”

The social post comes after Rich Eisen said on his radio show that Brady might not be “done after all” with football and that the Miami was a possible landing spot for the 45-year-old quarterback.

In early February, Brady said, “I’m retiring for good...Thank you guys for allowing me to live my absolute dream. I wouldn’t change a thing. Love you all.”

Brady won six titles with the Patriots and appeared in a record 10 Super Bowls during the course of his career.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter . | Watch Boston 25 News NOW