Celebrate International Women's Day in Indy

There’s plenty of seating options at Maven Space. Photo by INDYtoday team

International Women’s Day 2023 | Wednesday, March 8 | 10 a.m.-3:30 p.m. | Virtual | Free | Join the Indiana Commission for Women for a four-part panel on how women can learn, leap, lean, and lift each other.

Stand Tall in Your Story | Wednesday, March 8 | 6 p.m. | The Vogue Theatre, 6259 N. College Ave., Indianapolis | $97-$137 | Hear the real stories of women leaders in our community in a “TED-like” talk with table discussions, live music, food, and drinks.

International Women’s Gathering | Saturday, March 11 | 1-5 p.m. | Indy’s Global Village, 4233 Lafayette Rd. | $15 | The Ukrainian Society of Indiana will have a table filled with goods at this event with performances, food, and unique vendors to raise money for women’s charities.

