Celebrate International Women's Day in Indy

Happy International Women’s Day , Hoosiers. It’s a day of commemorating the global and community impact of women . We know, one day isn’t nearly enough.
You can celebrate by supporting women-owned businesses like Bodhi and Botanical Bar and participating in special events like:
International Women’s Day 2023 | Wednesday, March 8 | 10 a.m.-3:30 p.m. | Virtual | Free | Join the Indiana Commission for Women for a four-part panel on how women can learn, leap, lean, and lift each other.
Stand Tall in Your Story | Wednesday, March 8 | 6 p.m. | The Vogue Theatre, 6259 N. College Ave., Indianapolis | $97-$137 | Hear the real stories of women leaders in our community in a “TED-like” talk with table discussions, live music, food, and drinks.
International Women’s Gathering | Saturday, March 11 | 1-5 p.m. | Indy’s Global Village, 4233 Lafayette Rd. | $15 | The Ukrainian Society of Indiana will have a table filled with goods at this event with performances, food, and unique vendors to raise money for women’s charities.
Plus, if you’ve always wanted to check out Maven Space but never found the time, you might try it out today. The coworking space downtown will be free from 9 a.m.-5 p.m. and you can enjoy lunch from Fork & Function . Reserve a spot .
