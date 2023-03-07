Open in App
Indianapolis, IN
See more from this location?
6AM City

Celebrate International Women's Day in Indy

3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=36y9R5_0lApQ6Tw00

There’s plenty of seating options at Maven Space.

Photo by INDYtoday team

Happy International Women’s Day , Hoosiers. It’s a day of commemorating the global and community impact of women . We know, one day isn’t nearly enough.

You can celebrate by supporting women-owned businesses
like Bodhi and Botanical Bar and participating in special events like:
  • International Women’s Day 2023 | Wednesday, March 8 | 10 a.m.-3:30 p.m. | Virtual | Free | Join the Indiana Commission for Women for a four-part panel on how women can learn, leap, lean, and lift each other.
  • Stand Tall in Your Story | Wednesday, March 8 | 6 p.m. | The Vogue Theatre, 6259 N. College Ave., Indianapolis | $97-$137 | Hear the real stories of women leaders in our community in a “TED-like” talk with table discussions, live music, food, and drinks.
  • International Women’s Gathering | Saturday, March 11 | 1-5 p.m. | Indy’s Global Village, 4233 Lafayette Rd. | $15 | The Ukrainian Society of Indiana will have a table filled with goods at this event with performances, food, and unique vendors to raise money for women’s charities.
Plus, if you’ve always wanted to check out Maven Space but never found the time, you might try it out today. The coworking space downtown will be free from 9 a.m.-5 p.m. and you can enjoy lunch from Fork & Function . Reserve a spot .
Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Indiana State newsLocal Indiana State
Unicorn World is coming to Indianapolis this May
Indianapolis, IN1 day ago
Indianapolis bakery named best place for pie in the state
Indianapolis, IN11 hours ago
One of the Top 50 Speakeasies In North America Is In Indy
Indianapolis, IN13 hours ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Classic beer brand back on tap in Indiana
Lawrence, IN1 day ago
Fishers resident finds niche as ‘Indy Now’ co-host
Fishers, IN1 day ago
Greenwood mall adding ‘the ultimate sports lodge’
Greenwood, IN1 day ago
Indy named No. 3 beer city in the United States
Indianapolis, IN2 days ago
Indiana man competes on new Netflix survival show; ‘It was an otherworldly experience’
Mccordsville, IN1 day ago
Westfield no longer considering sale of Grand Park
Westfield, IN10 hours ago
Savory snacks served to southeast side as Leo’s sets up shop
Indianapolis, IN1 day ago
Where to Find Pineapple Dole Whip Around Indianapolis
Indianapolis, IN2 days ago
ISP, IMPD arrest 9 people in latest spinning events in Indianapolis
Indianapolis, IN9 hours ago
The Indy Area's New Brunch Spot Lives Up to the Hype
Indianapolis, IN1 day ago
This Has Been Named the Best Italian Restaurant in Indiana
Carmel, IN3 days ago
Crowne Plaza Union Station Hotel in Indianapolis Closes on $24 Million of Financing
Indianapolis, IN1 day ago
Indianapolis Motor Speedway in need of new ‘yellow shirt’ workers
Indianapolis, IN2 days ago
Bloomington woman charged with domestic terrorism in attack on police training center site in Atlanta
Bloomington, IN2 days ago
Carmel’s Evans to join Indiana Basketball Hall of Fame
Carmel, IN2 days ago
Indiana woman among 23 to be charged with domestic terrorism in Atlanta
Atlanta, IN3 days ago
Indianapolis Parent Accidentally Sent Child to School with Gun
Indianapolis, IN1 day ago
Longtime Martinsville coach with "immeasurable" impact, Bill Siderewicz, has died
Martinsville, IN2 days ago
Report: Indiana salary just under national average, among the lowest in the Midwest
Indianapolis, IN1 day ago
Two Indiana Women's Basketball Recruits Win Gatorade Player of the Year in Respective States
Bloomington, IN2 days ago
Man shot outside of Greenwood strip mall
Greenwood, IN1 day ago
Watch: Trayce Jackson-Davis and Tayven Jackson featured on BTN’s “The Journey”
Bloomington, IN1 day ago
Indianapolis council bans sale of dogs, cats and bunnies at pet stores
Indianapolis, IN4 days ago
Two troubled westside bars denied liquor license renewals
Indianapolis, IN4 days ago
IU basketball transfer portal names to know: Harvard’s Chris Ledlum
Bloomington, IN1 day ago
Greenwood High School on E-Learning Day From Vandalism
Greenwood, IN3 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy