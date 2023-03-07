YCSD Board of Ed Presents Overview of 2023-24 Budget

YORKTOWN, N.Y. - Yorktown Central School District Superintendent Ron Hattar gave an overview of what will go into making the 2023-2024 budget at the Feb. 13 Board of Education meeting.

“This evening we will begin a series of presentations on our school budget,” Hattar said. “The process will unfold over a series of meetings where we’ll talk about the anticipated expenditures and revenues and debt service from our various departments and various schools.”

The overview introduced the key elements that go into the budget, as described by Hattar. These points include the tax cap, enrollment, staffing, health insurance costs, cash reserves, state aid, capital reserve projects, and ESTEAM investments. Each point will be discussed at a respective board meeting during a presentation.

The tax cap, which determines what the levy can be increased by in the school year, saw an inflation factor of 8% and a growth factor of 2%, according to Hattar. The growth factor is used to calculate the maximum allowable levy.

Hattar said that enrollment saw a modest increase this year, but they project a decrease for next year. The numbers aren’t a perfect science, he explained, but they make an estimate based on migration in and out of the district, the graduating class, and incoming kindergartners. He added that kindergarten enrollment is difficult to fully estimate at this point of the year.

He continued to explain that staffing levels are the biggest driver behind the budget.

“We have terrific teachers, terrific certified teaching assistants and teacher aids, and administrators, nurses, custodians, clerical employees and staff in our buildings, and that ultimately is what drives our budget,” said Hattar.

Hattar added that there are seven staff retirements as of now, and contingency positions are in the budget.

The presentation stated that pension costs saw some relief from 10.29% to 9.76%. The board also anticipates an increase in health insurance by 5.5%.

Hattar said cash reserves will be necessary as the board discusses space needs and a potential capital project.

“I encourage you as a community to stay engaged, to attend the meetings, and if you are unable to attend the meetings, please do go on to our website. There’s good content there, there’s important content that’s being presented, and I trust that if there are any questions you can certainly either come to a board meeting and present them, or you can certainly contact me or Ms. Sanfilippo with those questions as well,” said Hattar.

The presentation schedule for the budget is as follows as provided by the Board of Education:

Mar. 13: Athletics and Co-Curricular

Mar. 20: Instruction, General and Special Education, and Technology

Mar. 27: Superintendent’s Budget Presentation

Apr. 10: Budget Adoption

May 8: Budget Hearing

May 16: Budget Vote



