New $165,000 Coconut Creek SWAT Van Would Have Protection from Bullets and Blasts

COCONUT CREEK, FL – It’ll have protection from bullets and blasts.

Coconut Creek is considering spending $165,000 to buy a SWAT van to give police officers extra protection when responding to hostages, barricaded individuals, and other dangerous situations.

If the city commission approves the van on Thursday, the money would come from the city’s federal forfeiture fund which, as of January, totaled $332,120, according to a city memo.

Under the proposal explained in the memo, the vehicle would an Armored Ford T350 Protector Van, and it would come from The Armored Group which builds customized armed vehicles for law enforcement, military, government and private companies.

(Source: The Armored Group LLC)

Coconut Creek’s SWAT van would have, according to the proposal:

- transparent armored glass

- armored floor with blast protection

- fully armored doors

- upgraded heavy-duty tires

- gun locker

At a recent commission meeting, Commissioner Becky Tooley said she has been pushing for a new SWAT van for at least a decade.

“We really do need it,” she said at the meeting. “The whole world is changing, and it’s not a pretty sight.”

