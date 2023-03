PHILLIPSBURG, NJ -The Phillipsburg Police posted on social media Tuesday, March 7, 2023, they are seeking the public's assistance in identifying a person of interest in an investigation.

According to police, they are conducting an investigation from an incident at IRCO Community Federal Credit Union. The person pictured is a person of interest in the investigation.

Please contact the Phillipsburg Police Department at 908-835-2002 if you have any information. You can also contact them online here.