Pedro Pascal says his 'The Last of Us' costar Bella Ramsey is his 'blessing,' and their nicknames for each other are 'Bellie' and 'Pedge'

Pedro Pascal and Bella Ramsey at the Los Angeles premiere of "The Last of Us" January 2023. Amy Sussman/GA/The Hollywood Reporter via Getty Images

Pedro Pascal said that his "Last of Us" costar Bella Ramsey is a "blessing," sharing that he calls her by a nickname — "Bellie," a portmanteau of Ramsey's first name and that of her character, Ellie.

Pascal plays Joel, a smuggler who develops a parental-like relationship with his teenage charge Ellie (Ramsey) as the pair journey cross country in an apocalyptic landscape during the fictional cordyceps fungal pandemic.

In an HBO Max featurette released on social media on Monday, Pascal reflected on working with Ramsey on the show.

"Bella Ramsey plays Ellie. I call her 'Bellie,' and she's my blessing," Pascal said.

"It was just a match made in heaven, and I love her," he continued.

Ramsey said in the featurette that she and Pascal's relationship developed in a way similar to Joel and Ellie's on the show.

"We're good buddies," she said.

Ramsey previously joked with Jimmy Kimmel about avoiding Pascal's death on "Game of Thrones," in which he played Oberyn Martell, because she was "probably unhealthily attached" to her costar. Ramsey also starred on "Game of Thrones" in later seasons as scene-stealer Lyanna Mormont.

The clip of Pascal speaking about his relationship with Ramsey circulated on social media, amassing millions of views on both the HBO Max TikTok and Twitter accounts. Ramsey also chimed in on Twitter , sharing her nickname for Pascal.

"HOW I MISS YOU I really really miss you," the actor wrote. "My Pedge."