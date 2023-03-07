Pedro Pascal says his 'The Last of Us' costar Bella Ramsey is his 'blessing,' and their nicknames for each other are 'Bellie' and 'Pedge'
By Palmer Haasch,
3 days ago
Pedro Pascal called his "Last of Us" costar Bella Ramsey his "blessing."
Pascal said that he calls Ramsey "Bellie," a portmanteau of Bella and her character's name, Ellie.
Ramsey said on Twitter that she misses Pascal, whom she referred to as "my Pedge."
Pedro Pascal said that his "Last of Us" costar Bella Ramsey is a "blessing," sharing that he calls her by a nickname — "Bellie," a portmanteau of Ramsey's first name and that of her character, Ellie.
Pascal plays Joel, a smuggler who develops a parental-like relationship with his teenage charge Ellie (Ramsey) as the pair journey cross country in an apocalyptic landscape during the fictional cordyceps fungal pandemic.
In an HBO Max featurette released on social media on Monday, Pascal reflected on working with Ramsey on the show.
"Bella Ramsey plays Ellie. I call her 'Bellie,' and she's my blessing," Pascal said.
"It was just a match made in heaven, and I love her," he continued.
Ramsey said in the featurette that she and Pascal's relationship developed in a way similar to Joel and Ellie's on the show.
Comments / 0