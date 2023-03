intheknow.com

TikTok is ‘losing their marbles’ over this bride-to-be’s $600 Disney x Vera Wang mouse ears By Cassie Morris, 3 days ago

By Cassie Morris, 3 days ago

A bride excitedly shared the $600 Minnie Mouse ears she bought for her wedding, and TikTokers have very strong opinions on the matter. Lina Galy ...