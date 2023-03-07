Lockdown after fight breaks out at Champlin Park High School

Some students were treated for minor injuries.

Police said a massive fight broke out among students at Champlin Park High School, which prompted a lockdown on Tuesday.

Brooklyn Park Police said officers were called to the fight around 12:30 p.m. A school resource officer and school staff were able to deescalate the situation by the time police arrived.

Authorities said several students were involved in the fight and some of them were treated by paramedics for injuries. Everyone involved was picked up by their parents.

Police said social media posts reporting a possible "shooting" at the school were deemed false.

No arrests have been made in the incident. An investigation is ongoing.

Note: The details provided in this story are based on the police’s latest version of events, and may be subject to change.