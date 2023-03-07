Walmart will close handful of stores in six states and DC this year. See the list.
By Orlando Mayorquin, USA TODAY,
3 days ago
Walmart said it would close a handful of stores in several states this year, citing poor financial performance.
The retail giant said the decision was made after a review process that determined the impacted stores failed to meet financial expectations.
Eight stores in Washington DC, Florida, Illinois, New Mexico, Oregon and Wisconsin will close by the end of the year, along with two experimental “Pickup” locations in Illinois and Arkansas.
Employees at shuttered locations are eligible to transfer to nearby stores, Walmart said.
“We are grateful to the customers who have given us the privilege of serving them,” Walmart spokesperson Felicia McCranie wrote in a statement. "We look forward to serving them at our other stores in the surrounding communities and on walmart.com.”
