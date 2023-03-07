Open in App
Illinois State
USA TODAY

Walmart will close handful of stores in six states and DC this year. See the list.

By Orlando Mayorquin, USA TODAY,

3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1FYgdC_0lApN5dY00
Walmart Stores, Inc. has agreed to pay $820,000 to Tulare County and other jurisdictions in California over claims the company mislead customers about tire warranties. AP
Walmart said it would close a handful of stores in several states this year, citing poor financial performance.

The retail giant said the decision was made after a review process that determined the impacted stores failed to meet financial expectations.

Eight stores in Washington DC, Florida, Illinois, New Mexico, Oregon and Wisconsin will close by the end of the year, along with two experimental “Pickup” locations in Illinois and Arkansas.

Employees at shuttered locations are eligible to transfer to nearby stores, Walmart said.

“We are grateful to the customers who have given us the privilege of serving them,” Walmart spokesperson Felicia McCranie wrote in a statement. "We look forward to serving them at our other stores in the surrounding communities and on walmart.com.”

Walmart confirmed Business Insider’s list of stores closing in 2023.

Arkansas

  • 33701 SE Dodson Road, Bentonville, AR (Pickup location)

Washington DC

  • 99 H Street NW, Washington DC

Florida:

  • 6900 US Highway 19 North, Pinellas Park, FL (Neighborhood Market concept)

Illinois

  • 17550 South Halsted St, Homewood, IL
  • 12690 S. Route 59, Plainfield
  • 840 N. McCormick Blvd, Lincolnwood (Pickup location)

New Mexico

  • 301 San Mateo Blvd. SE, Albuquerque, NM

Oregon

  • 4200 82nd Ave. SE, Portland, OR
  • 1123 N Hayden Meadows Dr., Portland, OR

Wisconsin

  • 10330 W. Silver Spring Dr., Milwaukee, WI

Dig Deeper: store openings and closures

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Walmart will close handful of stores in six states and DC this year. See the list.

