Tom Brady Addresses Rumors He's Coming Out of Retirement in the Cutest Way

By Miguel A. Melendez‍,

3 days ago

Tom Brady quashed rumors about yet another NFL comeback, and the seven-time Super Bowl champ did so in the cutest way possible.

The 45-year-old, twice-retired NFL legendtook to Twitter on Tuesday and addressed a report from NFL Network's Rich Eisen, who said on his radio show that, among the handful of rumors he heard while at the NFL Scouting Combine in Indianapolis, he heard Brady connected with the Miami Dolphins about a possible NFL comeback.

"Folks are saying keep an eye on Miami," Eisen said.

Brady, however, is saying not so fast.

"Anyone who thinks I have time to come back to the NFL has never adopted a 2 month old kitten for their daughter," Brady tweeted on Tuesday.

Brady shares two children with ex Gisele Bündchen -- Benjamin, 13, and Vivian, 10 -- as well as 15-year-old son Jack with ex Bridget Moynahan .

Back on Feb. 1, Brady announced he was retiring "for good" following a three-year stint with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, which included him winning his seventh Super Bowl ring in 2020. For his announcement, Brady posted a brief but emotional messagesharing the news with his fans.

"I'll get to the point right away. I'm retiring for good," the father of three said. "I know the process was a pretty big deal last time so when I woke up this morning, I figured I'd just press record and let you guys know first. I won't be long winded. You only get one long emotional retirement essay, and I used mine up last year."

Brady previously announced he was retiring in early 2022, only to come out of retirement less than two months later.

His decisionto come out of retirement in 2022 seemed to have anegative impact on his personal life. In October 2022, Brady and Bündchen announced that they had finalized their divorce.

At the time, a source told ET that Bündchen was "devastated, " but added, "Tom and Gisele have love for one another, but Gisele knew she had to put herself and her family first over football."

Tom Brady Officially Retires From Football: What’s Next for the Athlete

Tom Brady Admits to Looking Up 'Thirst Trap' After Underwear Selfie

Rob Gronkowski Reacts to Tom Brady's Underwear Thirst Trap Pic

Tom Brady Shares Rare Pics With Exes Bridget Moynahan and Gisele

