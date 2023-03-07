Open in App
San Francisco, CA
See more from this location?
ABC7

Doctors say shingles can hit hard and swiftly -- even in younger patients

3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2LVDXa_0lApMsKL00

California Sen. Dianne Feinstein remains hospitalized in San Francisco as she's being treated for shingles.

The painful rash can cause complications, and can be especially dangerous for older people or those with weakened immunity. But there's also growing evidence that shingles is on the rise in younger adults, too.

In May of 2021, Laarni San Juan, a registered nurse in her early 50s, was looking forward to a much needed family vacation.

"I was actually working on the COVID team. So it was pretty hectic for me," San Juan said.

When she boarded the plane to Hawaii, she saw something on her face.

"I noticed that there was what looked like a pimple on my forehead," she said.

When she landed, the painful sores multiplied.

"It started off like a little itchy and then it was more like this like throbbing pain that was constant. I went straight from the plane into the hospital, and I was hospitalized for eight days," she said.

San Juan was diagnosed with shingles. Doctors say anyone who's been exposed to chickenpox may develop this infection.

"It's a virus that is dormant in the nerves, and as we get older, we're predisposed to having this shingles virus re-emerge,' said Dr. James Michail, a geriatrician with Providence Holy Cross Medical Center.

He said the painful viral infection that lasts about a week doesn't usually cause hospitalizations like it did in the cases of San Juan and Sen. Feinstein. For shingles patients, antiviral therapy can help shorten the duration, but treatment is especially important if the rash shows up on the face.

"That is more of an emergency that needs to go to the hospital because that can go into the brain through the optic nerve," said Michail.

Most people who get shingles are over the age of 50, but shingles has been gradually increasing among younger adults over the past few decades. Why this is happening is not unknown, but doctors agree stress can be a factor.

"It is an opportunistic infection that comes up once we're under stress, or when the immune system is focusing on something else," said Michail.

Sometimes nerve pain could last long after the infection disappears.

Doctors recommend everyone 50 and older to get the two-shot series of the shingles vaccine because it can protect against severe infection. San Juan wishes she took the time to get vaccinated.

"I absolutely encourage anyone over 50 to talk to their doctor or pharmacists about the risk of shingles," she said.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local San Francisco, CA newsLocal San Francisco, CA
New street drug is surfacing, threatening to make California's overdose crisis worse
Los Angeles, CA20 days ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Pete Buttigieg’s resignation demanded on House floor: ‘Unfit to lead’
East Palestine, OH2 days ago
Police Officer Who Slept With Six Co-Workers Breaks Silence In Explosive Interview
La Vergne, TN3 days ago
2 convicted in torture-murder of 10-year-old California boy
Lancaster, CA3 days ago
Viral post about bug in food leads to discovery of nearly 20 dead roaches at popular Florida chicken joint
Pensacola, FL14 days ago
Wendy Williams Says She Weighs 138 Pounds After Struggle With Health Issues
New York City, NY16 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy