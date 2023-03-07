Capitol Police Chief Thomas Manger blasts Fox News' Tucker Carlson over Jan. 6 video

WASHINGTON – U.S. Capitol Police Chief Thomas Manger blasted Fox News host Tucker Carlson on Tuesday for showing “cherry-picked” video from calmer moments of the riot Jan. 6, 2021, rather than the “chaos and violence” that erupted that day in what officers described as Medieval warfare .

Carlson got exclusive access to 41,000 hours of surveillance video recorded the day of the riot from House Speaker Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif. Carlson portrayed the event Monday on his program as “mostly peaceful” and described as liars the officials from President Joe Biden to then-House Speaker Nancy Pelosi , D-Calif., for calling the attack a “deadly insurrection.”

The riot was the worst attack on the Capitol in 200 years. About 140 police officers were injured during the attack ; one died the next day and at least four others died by suicide in the weeks that followed. Fellow officers described hand-to-hand combat with rioters, as officers slipped in blood and vomit on the Capitol steps. More than 1,000 people have been charged in the attack and more than 500 have been convicted, Attorney General Merrick Garland said Tuesday.

Manger criticized the program for saying police officers acted as tour guides and portraying calmer moments during the day. “This is outrageous and false,” Manger said in an internal department statement.

What did Tucker Carlson say about Jan. 6?

“The tape that we reviewed from within the building on that day proves it was neither an insurrection nor deadly,” Carlson said. “Everything about that phrase is a lie. Very little about Jan. 6 was organized or violent. Surveillance video from inside the Capitol shows mostly peaceful chaos.”

Fox News host Tucker Carlson has said of Martha’s Vineyard: “They are begging for more diversity. Why not send migrants there, in huge numbers?” AP Photo/Richard Drew

What happened to Officer Brian Sicknick?

Carlson focused part of his report on Officer Brian Sicknick, who died the day after the riot from two strokes, which the medical examiner ruled was natural causes.

Sicknick was sprayed by chemicals outside the Capitol and collapsed, according to witnesses. Officer Caroline Edwards, who was near Sicknick and saw him fall, described battling rioters as “an absolute war zone,” with officers slipping on their own blood.

Carlson showed video of Sicknick walking through the Capitol later and described him looking healthy and vigorous. He said reports that he was slain by the mob were “indeed a lie.”

Rep. Liz Cheney, R-Wyo., and U.S. Capitol Police Chief J. Thomas Manger, pose for a photo after a Congressional Gold Medal ceremony on Dec. 6 honoring law enforcement officers who defended the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021. Carolyn Kaster, AP

Sicknick’s family, Capitol police, lawmakers ‘outraged’ by Carlson

Sicknick’s family issued a statement to CBS News that said they were “outraged at the ongoing attack on our family by the unscrupulous and outright sleazy so-called news network of Fox News.”

Manger called Carlson’s accusation about Sicknick the most disturbing of the program.

“The Department maintains, as anyone with common sense would, that had Officer Sicknick not fought valiantly for hours on the day he was violently assaulted, Officer Sicknick would not have died the next day,” Manger said.

Rep. Bennie Thompson, D-Miss., who headed the committee that investigated the attack, criticized McCarthy for deciding “it was more important to give in to a Fox host who spews lies and propaganda than to protect the Capitol and the police, members, and staff that serve in it.”

Mitch McConnell, Chuck Schumer criticize Carlson's depiction of Jan. 6

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., holds up a letter from the U.S. Capitol Police as he denounces Fox News' Tucker Carlson's recent coverage of the January 6, 2021 attack on the Capitol, during a news conference at the U.S. Capitol on March 7, 2023 in Washington, D.C. Drew Angerer, Getty Images

Senate leaders of both parties also criticized Carlson for denying the violence on Jan. 6.

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., held up Manger’s statement and said he agreed with everything he said about what happened on Jan. 6.

“Clearly, the chief of the Capitol police in my view correctly describes what most of us witnessed firsthand on Jan. 6,” McConnell said. “It was a mistake in my view for Fox News to depict this in a way that is legally at variance with what our chief law enforcement official here at the Capitol thinks.”

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., said the lives of staffers and colleagues were put in danger on Jan. 6. Schumer said he was within 30 feet of before fleeing with his security detail.

“Last night, millions of Americans tuned in to one of the most shameful hours we have ever seen on cable television with contempt for the facts, disregard for the risks and knowing full well he was lying – lying – to his audience,” Schumer said. “To say Jan. 6 was not violent is a lie.”

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Capitol Police Chief Thomas Manger blasts Fox News' Tucker Carlson over Jan. 6 video