Capitol Police Chief Thomas Manger blasts Fox News' Tucker Carlson over Jan. 6 video

Manger criticized the program for saying police officers acted as tour guides and portraying calmer moments during the day. “This is outrageous and false,” Manger said in an internal department statement.
“The tape that we reviewed from within the building on that day proves it was neither an insurrection nor deadly,” Carlson said. “Everything about that phrase is a lie. Very little about Jan. 6 was organized or violent. Surveillance video from inside the Capitol shows mostly peaceful chaos.”
Sicknick was sprayed by chemicals outside the Capitol and collapsed, according to witnesses. Officer Caroline Edwards, who was near Sicknick and saw him fall, described battling rioters as “an absolute war zone,” with officers slipping on their own blood.
Carlson showed video of Sicknick walking through the Capitol later and described him looking healthy and vigorous. He said reports that he was slain by the mob were “indeed a lie.”
Sicknick’s family, Capitol police, lawmakers ‘outraged’ by Carlson
Sicknick’s family issued a statement to CBS News that said they were “outraged at the ongoing attack on our family by the unscrupulous and outright sleazy so-called news network of Fox News.”
Manger called Carlson’s accusation about Sicknick the most disturbing of the program.
“The Department maintains, as anyone with common sense would, that had Officer Sicknick not fought valiantly for hours on the day he was violently assaulted, Officer Sicknick would not have died the next day,” Manger said.
Rep. Bennie Thompson, D-Miss., who headed the committee that investigated the attack, criticized McCarthy for deciding “it was more important to give in to a Fox host who spews lies and propaganda than to protect the Capitol and the police, members, and staff that serve in it.”
Mitch McConnell, Chuck Schumer criticize Carlson's depiction of Jan. 6
Senate leaders of both parties also criticized Carlson for denying the violence on Jan. 6.
“Clearly, the chief of the Capitol police in my view correctly describes what most of us witnessed firsthand on Jan. 6,” McConnell said. “It was a mistake in my view for Fox News to depict this in a way that is legally at variance with what our chief law enforcement official here at the Capitol thinks.”
Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., said the lives of staffers and colleagues were put in danger on Jan. 6. Schumer said he was within 30 feet of before fleeing with his security detail.
“Last night, millions of Americans tuned in to one of the most shameful hours we have ever seen on cable television with contempt for the facts, disregard for the risks and knowing full well he was lying – lying – to his audience,” Schumer said. “To say Jan. 6 was not violent is a lie.”
