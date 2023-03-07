She threw her scratch-off lottery tickets in the trash. Then realized she won $1 million.

Corrections and clarifications: The winner received a lump sum payment of about $693,000.

LANSING, Mich. — A Michigan woman's trash became her treasure after she realized a scratch-off ticket she placed in a bag with some garbage was a $1 million winner .

The Michigan Lottery Commission said in a release Monday the woman's winnings came from the lottery's Sizzling Hot 7's instant game. She bought the $10 ticket at a gas station convenience store in Ovid.

“I always play the new instant tickets when they come out each month,” said the 30-year-old woman, who wished to remain anonymous, in the Michigan Lottery release.

“I was at the store one night and decided to buy two of the Sizzling Hot 7’s tickets since it is a newer game. I scratched the tickets when I got in my car and thought they were both non-winners, so I put them in a bag with some other garbage to throw away," she said.

The next morning, she retrieved both tickets from the trash to review them and realized she had won $1 million.

"My heart started racing and I thought I was going to faint," she added. "I am so glad I decided to look the ticket over again before throwing it away.”

The commission said the woman took a lump sum payment of about $693,000 rather than 30 annuity payments for the full amount. She plans to purchase a home and invest the remaining money.

The new Sizzling Hot 7 game has racked up more than $15 million in winnings for people since its January debut.

