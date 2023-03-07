Open in App
Ovid, MI
See more from this location?
May need paid subscription
USA TODAY

She threw her scratch-off lottery tickets in the trash. Then realized she won $1 million.

By Krystal Nurse, Lansing State Journal,

3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4OpveA_0lApLcPk00

Corrections and clarifications: The winner received a lump sum payment of about $693,000.

LANSING, Mich. — A Michigan woman's trash became her treasure after she realized a scratch-off ticket she placed in a bag with some garbage was a $1 million winner .

The Michigan Lottery Commission said in a release Monday the woman's winnings came from the lottery's Sizzling Hot 7's instant game. She bought the $10 ticket at a gas station convenience store in Ovid.

“I always play the new instant tickets when they come out each month,” said the 30-year-old woman, who wished to remain anonymous, in the Michigan Lottery release.

“I was at the store one night and decided to buy two of the Sizzling Hot 7’s tickets since it is a newer game. I scratched the tickets when I got in my car and thought they were both non-winners, so I put them in a bag with some other garbage to throw away," she said.

The next morning, she retrieved both tickets from the trash to review them and realized she had won $1 million.

'Imagine my shock': Winner of $754.6 million Powerball Jackpot revealed in Washington state

What should you do if you win the lottery? Here's what experts say.

"My heart started racing and I thought I was going to faint," she added. "I am so glad I decided to look the ticket over again before throwing it away.”

The commission said the woman took a lump sum payment of about $693,000 rather than 30 annuity payments for the full amount. She plans to purchase a home and invest the remaining money.

The new Sizzling Hot 7 game has racked up more than $15 million in winnings for people since its January debut.

What's everyone talking about? Sign up for our trending newsletter to get the latest news of the day.

Follow reporter Krystal Nurse on Twitter @KrystalRNurse .

This article originally appeared on Lansing State Journal: She threw her scratch-off lottery tickets in the trash. Then realized she won $1 million.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Michigan State newsLocal Michigan State
Oakland County woman wins $300K on Michigan Lottery scratch-off ticket while at work
Madison Heights, MI2 days ago
Michigan woman who won $1M Powerball prize originally forgot to check ticket
Lansing, MI4 days ago
This Is The Best Place To Retire In Michigan
Grand Rapids, MI8 hours ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Florida Woman Takes The Cash After Winning $1,000,000 On Lottery Scratch-Off
Naples, FL2 days ago
Lottery player almost lost out on big win — but double checked ticket headed for trash
Temple Hills, MD3 days ago
Man finds winning lottery ticket days before it expired, thanks to wife
Boston, MA2 days ago
California woman misses $2.04B Powerball jackpot by one number, still wins $1.15M prize
Altadena, CA2 days ago
Virginia woman wins $75,000, receives her second oversized lottery check
Glen Allen, VA2 days ago
This Is The Most Beautiful Restaurant In Michigan
Traverse City, MI1 day ago
Michigan snowfall predictions: See how much your area will get
Detroit, MI1 day ago
Man traveling through Kentucky reported missing
Fordsville, KY2 days ago
Michigan in Line for More Snow – Here’s When and Where
Grand Rapids, MI3 days ago
East Lansing closes all schools
East Lansing, MI2 days ago
Missing Indiana girl found in shed; 18 year-old taken into custody
Attica, IN23 hours ago
Fugitive Raven Yates Apprended in Alabama
Mobile, AL1 day ago
Initiative aimed at stopping drug pipeline from Tennessee to Detroit a "success," DA says
Detroit, MI4 days ago
3 men wanted for various crimes in Lansing
Lansing, MI2 days ago
Tennessee fugitive arrested in Indiana after police chase
Nashville, TN3 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy