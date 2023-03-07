Open in App
Baltimore, MD
Lamar Jackson receives franchise tag from Baltimore Ravens as contract stalemate continues

By Tyler Dragon, USA TODAY,

3 days ago

As expected, the Baltimore Ravens aren’t going to let Lamar Jackson waltz into free agency.

The Ravens announced Tuesday they had placed the franchise tag on Jackson before the NFL’s 4 p.m. deadline. Under the non-exclusive tag that Jackson received, the quarterback could sign an offer sheet with another team, but the Ravens would have an opportunity to match it or receive two first-round picks as compensation.

If Jackson signs the tender, he would receive a $32.41 million salary for the 2023 season.

“Having not yet reached a long-term deal with Lamar Jackson, we will use the franchise tag," Ravens executive vice president and general manager Eric DeCosta said in a statement. "There have been many instances across the league and in Baltimore when a player has been designated with the franchise tag and signed a long-term deal that same year. We will continue to negotiate in good faith with Lamar, and we are hopeful that we can strike a long-term deal that is fair to both Lamar and the Ravens. Our ultimate goal is to build a championship team with Lamar Jackson leading the way for many years to come.”

EIGHT TEAMS TO MONITOR: Franchise-tagged Ravens QB Lamar Jackson can negotiate with other teams

NFL MOCK DRAFT: Bidding war begins for QBs Bryce Young, C.J. Stroud after combine

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=22nHHy_0lApLW4G00
Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson Nathan Ray Seebeck, USA TODAY Sports

The move gives the Ravens until July 17 to reach a multiyear contract extension with Jackson.

DeCosta and head coach John Harbaugh were both optimistic at the NFL combine that they would finalize a long-term deal with Jackson this offseason.

Baltimore is 45-16 with Jackson as its starting quarterback and has made the playoffs in three of four seasons since his arrival. His performance in 2019 won him the NFL MVP by a unanimous vote, making him just the second player in league history to earn a clean sweep for the award.  That year, he set Ravens single-season records in touchdown passes (36) and passer rating (113.3). He also rushed for 1,206 yards, the most ever by a quarterback in a single season.

Jackson has battled injuries the past two seasons, including a nagging knee injury in 2022 that led him to miss Baltimore’s final six games.

The Ravens selected Jackson No. 32 overall in the first round of the 2018 NFL draft. He has amassed 12,209 passing yards, 101 touchdown passes and 38 interceptions, resulting in a 96.7 career passer rating. On the ground, Jackson has recorded 4,437 rushing yards and 24 rushing touchdowns.

Follow USA TODAY Sports' Tyler Dragon on Twitter @TheTylerDragon .

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Lamar Jackson receives franchise tag from Baltimore Ravens as contract stalemate continues

