Carroll County is included in expanded quarantine zone for spotted lantern fly, amid continued spread

The spread of the spotted lantern fly, an invasive pest capable of harming local plant life, has already made its way from Asia into Carroll County, according to Bryan Butler, principal extension agent with the Carroll County office of the Maryland Cooperative Extension in Westminster.

“They’ve been filtering in the last couple of years. Probably the last three years, there have been sightings,” Butler said. “There have been sightings here and there, all over the county.”

Eighteen of Maryland’s 24 jurisdictions are now under a quarantine order due to the spread of the spotted lantern fly. Maryland’s Department of Agriculture expanded the quarantine order to seven more counties Monday, including Carroll and Howard counties.

The order requires businesses transporting plants, yard waste, outdoor construction equipment and other items within or from the quarantine zone to receive a permit from the state, and have employees complete a training course about slowing the spread of the lantern fly.

Butler described the insect as a “big, pretty exciting, sexy bug,” and said they migrate into areas oftentimes on boxes or pallets.

The spotted lanternfly (Lycorma Delicatula) prefers the tree-of-heaven as a source of food. However, it can be a serious pest on a wide variety of important agricultural crops, including grapes, fruit trees, hops, and ornamentals.

It leaves oozing wounds, indicated by a greyish or black trail along the bark of the plant. It excretes a substance known as honeydew that can attract bees and other insects. The honeydew and sap also provide a medium for growth of fungi, which can cover leaf surfaces, stunt growth or lead to plant death. In wooded areas, the honeydew can drip onto decks and gutters.

Butler advises residents who see one to kill it, since they are a non-native, invasive, and destructive insect.

“They’re really easy to kill,” he said.

The Maryland Department of Agriculture recommends trapping the insects or killing them by hand before considering the use of insecticides, which can kill native insects as well.

“[The spotted lantern fly can be] beneficial to other insects,” Butler said, noting that other insects feed off of them. “It’s more of a nuisance pest than a serious pest.”

Butler compared the lantern fly problem with that of the brown marmorated stink bug, which was a real problem several years ago and in time has become less of a concern. He thinks the same thing will happen with the spotted lantern fly.

“It’s just going to be more of a nuisance, but there’s kind of no stopping them,” he said.

Individual residents transporting the restricted items, which include firewood, lawn mowers, outdoor grills and recreational vehicles, are asked to inspect items for lanternflies using a checklist provided by the department.

The quarantine order has covered the entire Baltimore metropolitan area since early 2022. In Maryland, it started with Cecil and Harford counties in 2019. Now, the only Maryland counties that aren’t included are Charles, Dorchester, Garrett, Somerset, St. Mary’s and Worcester counties.

Native to eastern Asia, the spotted lantern fly was first seen in the U.S. in Pennsylvania in 2014, but has since spread throughout the Eastern U.S. The species is known to feed on 70 different plant species, causing damage and stunting growth. The list includes grape vines, black cherry trees and sycamores.

As the lantern flies feed on the plants, sucking sap from trunks and stems, they excrete a sugary substance called honeydew, which attracts other insects such as ants and bees. As the substance ferments, it emits a foul odor, and it is often colonized by black, sooty mold, which also can inhibit the plant’s growth.

As early nymphs, the lantern flies are black with white spots. As they grow, they develop a bright red color with white spots. As adults, they develop patterned wings. Their forewings are light brown with black spots, and their hindwings are mainly red with black spots.