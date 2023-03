SoJO 104.9

Hey, Egg Harbor Township, NJ, Dog Owners: Clean Up Your Dog’s Poo! By Jahna Michal, 3 days ago

By Jahna Michal, 3 days ago

Sometimes, it's a pain in the butt, but you know what's even worse? Accidentally stomping right into someone else's dog's excrement. Yep, that's right. We're ...