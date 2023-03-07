Man arrested after fatal shooting at Hardee's on Holland Road: VBPD

A man has been arrested in relation to a fatal shooting at a Hardee's restaurant in Virginia Beach, according to the Virginia Beach Police Department.

Officers responded to the incident at the Hardee's in the 4200 block of Holland Road on Tuesday, March 7 just after 10:30 a.m., according to VBPD.

According to police, the man injured in the shooting was taken to a hospital, where he later died. He has since been identified as 31-year-old Anthony Johnson of Virginia Beach.

The following day, VBPD announced that 31-year-old Ishaun Tyree Riddick of Norfolk had been arrested in connection to the incident. He has been charged with second-degree murder and use of a firearm during the commission of a felony.

The department is still encouraging anyone with information about the shooting to call the VBPD Homicide Unit at 757-385-4101 or Crime Solvers at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.

Stay with News 3 for updates.