Open in App
Virginia Beach, VA
See more from this location?
WTKR News 3

Man arrested after fatal shooting at Hardee's on Holland Road: VBPD

By Web Staff,

3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1JQSRD_0lApHlV700

A man has been arrested in relation to a fatal shooting at a Hardee's restaurant in Virginia Beach, according to the Virginia Beach Police Department.

Officers responded to the incident at the Hardee's in the 4200 block of Holland Road on Tuesday, March 7 just after 10:30 a.m., according to VBPD.

According to police, the man injured in the shooting was taken to a hospital, where he later died. He has since been identified as 31-year-old Anthony Johnson of Virginia Beach.

The following day, VBPD announced that 31-year-old Ishaun Tyree Riddick of Norfolk had been arrested in connection to the incident. He has been charged with second-degree murder and use of a firearm during the commission of a felony.

The department is still encouraging anyone with information about the shooting to call the VBPD Homicide Unit at 757-385-4101 or Crime Solvers at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.

Stay with News 3 for updates.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Norfolk, VA newsLocal Norfolk, VA
Suspect in deadly Hardee’s shooting denied bond
Newport News, VA5 hours ago
Police: 2 killed outside Newport News apartment complex
Newport News, VA16 hours ago
Man dead following shooting at Virginia Hardee’s, suspect arrested
Virginia Beach, VA2 days ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Newport News police: 2 men shot, killed off of Marshall Ave.
Newport News, VA15 hours ago
Shooting leaves 2 men dead on Roam Court in Newport News: Police
Newport News, VA20 hours ago
Bond granted for former officer charged in connection to deadly 2018 shooting
Portsmouth, VA10 hours ago
Juvenile hospitalized after hit-and-run on First Colonial in VB: Police
Virginia Beach, VA2 hours ago
Norfolk police search for suspect in connection to pediatric office burglary
Norfolk, VA1 day ago
Bond denied for suspect in quadruple-shooting outside Legacy Lounge in Norfolk
Norfolk, VA1 day ago
Ishaun Tyree Riddick arrested in connection to shooting death of Anthony Johnson at Hardee’s restaurant in Virginia Beach
Virginia Beach, VA2 days ago
Man arrested after shooting on Buckroe Ave in Hampton: Police
Hampton, VA2 days ago
Man killed in shooting on Holland Road in Virginia Beach
Virginia Beach, VA2 days ago
Man shot on Northampton Boulevard in Virginia Beach
Virginia Beach, VA1 day ago
Chesapeake Walmart mass shooting memorial moved to storage
Chesapeake, VA12 hours ago
Off-duty officer catches ‘intoxicated’ cupcake thief at Waterside District
Norfolk, VA1 day ago
Virginia Beach bakery's security cam shows person breaking in, stealing tip jar
Virginia Beach, VA11 hours ago
Hampton police identify man killed in early morning shooting
Hampton, VA2 days ago
I-64 in Chesapeake stopped as VSP investigates deadly crash
Chesapeake, VA9 hours ago
Man accused of shooting 4 in downtown Norfolk faces judge, case set for trial
Norfolk, VA1 day ago
Shootings outside Norfolk nightclub go to grand jury
Norfolk, VA1 day ago
Portsmouth Police seize 100 pounds of pot, guns in pop-up marijuana shop bust
Portsmouth, VA2 hours ago
‘None of us could believe it’: Virginia Beach family mourns after shooting at Red Roof Inn
Virginia Beach, VA2 days ago
Death reported after crash on I-64 near Bowers Hill in Chesapeake
Chesapeake, VA9 hours ago
Norfolk police investigating undetermined death after finding dead woman in pond
Norfolk, VA2 days ago
2 hurt when car crashes into Peninsula Health Center building in Newport News
Newport News, VA1 day ago
One dead after Virginia Beach shooting at Holland Road Hardee's
Virginia Beach, VA2 days ago
Missing man with dementia in Virginia Beach found safe
Virginia Beach, VA1 day ago
Portsmouth Police seize drugs, firearms in High Street pot shop bust
Portsmouth, VA1 day ago
4 people charged following January deadly double shooting in Norfolk
Norfolk, VA3 days ago
Hampton Roads rapper killed in Las Vegas shooting
Las Vegas, NV1 day ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy