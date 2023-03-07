Open in App
Walker, MI
See more from this location?
WOOD TV8

Police: 1 injured in shooting in Walker

By Rachel Van Gilder,

3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=09fJTR_0lApHWD600

WALKER, Mich. (WOOD) — A man was shot in the leg in Walker Tuesday afternoon.

It happened around 2 p.m. on Maynard Avenue NW between Leonard Street and Lake Michigan Drive. The victim was taken to the hospital with injuries that were not considered life-threatening.

Walker Police Department Chief Keith Mankel said detectives were still working to learn what led up to the shooting.

He said witnesses reported seeing a black car, perhaps a Ford Focus or Chrysler 200, driving away after shots were fired.

The chief said the man who was shot was believed to be the intended target and there was not a threat to the public.

Anyone with information about the shooting can call Walker police at 616.453.5441 or Silent Observer at 616.774.2345.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WOODTV.com.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Most Popular newsMost Popular
GRPD: 1 injured in shooting; suspect arrested
Grand Rapids, MI15 hours ago
1 hospitalized after Douglass Twp hit-and-run
Douglass Township, PA8 hours ago
Wife faces charges in fatal shooting of husband
Nunica, MI7 hours ago
Police ID man shot, killed outside GR bar
Grand Rapids, MI9 hours ago
Kent County deputies investigate ‘suspicious person’ near Sparta
Sparta, MI2 hours ago
GRPD: Dozens of bullets sprayed in deadly shooting
Grand Rapids, MI1 day ago
1 hurt in multi-vehicle crash in Berlin Township
Rockford, MI11 hours ago
Suspect in custody after search warrant in Grand Rapids
Grand Rapids, MI1 day ago
Large police presence in SE Grand Rapids
Grand Rapids, MI1 day ago
Holland Township apartment struck by bullets; no injuries
Holland, MI2 days ago
Police Chase Along US-131 Leads to Arrest of Mail Thieves
Kalamazoo, MI1 day ago
GRPD investigating after man shot in leg arrived at hospital
Grand Rapids, MI1 day ago
Drunken driver flees after hitting minivan full of young children in southwest Michigan
Byron Center, MI1 day ago
2 arrested after breaking into Kalamazoo Township business
Kalamazoo, MI1 day ago
Police: Man shot, killed while forcing way into BC apartment
Battle Creek, MI1 day ago
Homeowner fatally shoots intruder, Battle Creek Police says
Battle Creek, MI1 day ago
Firefighters rescue person from Muskegon house fire
Muskegon, MI8 hours ago
Teen arrested, charged for carjacking near Battle Creek
Battle Creek, MI1 day ago
Why Would Someone in Southwest Michigan Steal Mail in 2023?
Kalamazoo, MI11 hours ago
Battle Creek man arrested for 2021 Circle K assault
Battle Creek, MI2 days ago
Norton Shores man jailed after police find drugs, guns
Norton Shores, MI1 day ago
Man arrested, charged in May 2022 fatal shooting of Kalamazoo resident
Kalamazoo, MI2 days ago
Crash on Portage Street causes road closure
Kalamazoo, MI8 hours ago
Battle Creek teenager arrested for carjacking in Emmett Township
Battle Creek, MI1 day ago
Deputies: 7 arrested in purse snatching ring
Grand Rapids, MI3 days ago
Driver in fatal wrong-way US-131 crash sentenced
Grand Rapids, MI2 days ago
Fulton man shot and killed after apparently breaking into apartment
Battle Creek, MI1 day ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy