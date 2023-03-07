Okla. House Censures Member For Interfering With Investigation On Alleged State Capitol Assault

The Oklahoma House of Representatives censured a member Tuesday for their interference with a law enforcement investigation at the Oklahoma Capitol.

The investigation was looking into an incident that happened last week where an alleged assault occurred on a House member and an Oklahoma Highway Patrol trooper.

Rep. Mauree Turner (D-OKC) was censured after they harbored a fugitive in their House office, who was wanted for questioning in connection with the alleged assault.

Turner also rejected multiple requests from law enforcement to question the individual involved.

House Speaker Charles McCall (R-Atoka) released the following statement:

"Last week, a member of the House of Representatives and a highway patrolman were assaulted after an otherwise peaceful protest turned violent. Following this assault, one individual was apprehended by law enforcement while another involved in the incident fled the scene. It came to the attention of law enforcement that the individual who fled was hiding in the official office of a member of the House. This member knowingly, and willfully, impeded a law enforcement investigation, harboring a fugitive and repeatedly lying to officers, and used their official office and position to thwart attempts by law enforcement to make contact with a suspect of the investigation. I want to make something very clear: I will not allow members of the House of Representatives to use their House assigned offices and official positions to impede law enforcement from carrying out investigations or making arrests in the State Capitol. Our law enforcement officers leave their homes every day to serve and protect us, never knowing if it might be the last time they see their families. The House stands by our law enforcement, and will not allow what is an already dangerous and unpredictable job to become more dangerous due to the actions of a member of our body. The inappropriate, and potentially criminal, actions exhibited by this member of the House were deserving of censure, and the actions taken by the House today were both measured and just."

House Democrats responded to the censure on Tuesday, calling that act an attempt to silence Turner.

“This is a historic display of inhumanity by House Republicans to silence anyone who is different from them. It is a manifestation of ignorance and hate,” said House Democratic Leader Cyndi Munson.

“I just provide my office as a space of grace and love for all the folks in all communities that seek refuge from the hate in this building. Trans people don’t feel safe here. I receive death threats. I am a target daily in this building, yet I am silenced,” Rep. Turner said.