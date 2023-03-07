Open in App
Buckeye, AZ
Goodyear Independent

Liberty Elementary School holds agriculture showcase

3 days ago

Liberty Elementary School  is hosting their annual AG Showcase on Thursday, March 30 from 5 to 7 p.m. at the school, 19801 W. Fremont Drive, Buckeye.

The showcase gives Liberty Elementary School the opportunity to open their campus to the community and share their commitment to their AgScience signature program. They will have work products displayed, make and take activities for families, animals  and meals available for purchase for $5. The Dessert Auction, which is a crowd favorite, will also take place at 6 p.m.

“This is an event that our school looks forward to all year,” said Holly Weiner, principal at Liberty Elementary School. “Many of our staff and families choose Liberty for our AgScience Signature Program, which connects our curriculum and state standards to the National Agriculture Literacy outcomes. We are proud of this unique integration and the impact it has on our school community."

Additionally, Liberty’s preschool will also be celebrating Week of the Young Child in the gym during the AG Showcase. There will be fun activities for young children, along with important parent resources.

