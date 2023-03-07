Uber announces expansion to Uber Reserve, directions to pickup, and walking ETAs

Taking an Uber is about to get a lot easier, especially if you need one at the airport.

In a blog post , the company announced a range of new features to its mobile app and overall service, including expanded availability of Uber Reserve, directions to pickup, walking ETAs, and new features for business customers.

First up is an expansion to Uber Reserve, which will allow users to book rides up to 90 days in advance. The company says that this should be long enough for many users to book their Uber at the same time they book their hotel and flight.

You'll see the upfront price, and receive details about your driver in advance of the trip. Plus, we've expanded availability for Uber Reserve across most of the US and Canada so you can reserve the ride that best fits your budget, luggage and group size.

The company is also launching “Directions to Pickup,” a new feature that will use step-by-step, in-app directions to guide users from their gate to the Uber pickup area of the airport. Uber says that the new feature is already available in 30 airports around the world, with plans to expand to more airports “in the coming months.”

Another feature launching “soon” is Walking ETAs, which will estimate how long it will take to get from your gate to the baggage claim, making it easy to know when to request a ride from the service. Uber says that when it does launch, it will be available in more than 400 airports worldwide.

The company also announced Business Comfort, a new ride option for Business customers in select cities. Uber is also making ordering with Uber Eats at airports more convenient.

We're even helping you save time when you grab food, coffee and more at the airport. With Uber Eats at select airports, you can place your order for pickup right in the app and skip the line when it's ready. Starting today Uber Eats at airports is now live at Tampa International in addition to Charlotte Douglas International, Columbus International and Toronto Pearson airports.

The announcement comes a couple of weeks after the company rolled out a major app redesign and began rolling out integration with CarPlay .

