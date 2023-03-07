Open in App
Auburn, IN
See more from this location?
WEHT/WTVW

Indiana Fallen Heroes Foundation sets up memorial fund for state trooper

By Clayton McMahan,

3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2PI2BT_0lApE9Pv00

(WANE) — In response to Indiana Master Trooper James R. Bailey dying in the line of duty Friday, the Indiana Fallen Heroes Foundation stepped up on Saturday to start of memorial fund for Bailey.

The Indiana Fallen Heroes Foundation established a link on its website where people can make donations, which will all be given to the widow of Bailey.

Donations can also be made via Venmo to the following account: @indiana-fallen-heroes.

Trooper struck, killed by vehicle on I-69 near Auburn

An investigation by Indiana State Police showed Trooper Bailey died after being struck by a vehicle on I-69 just south of Auburn while trying to deploy stop sticks to de-escalate a vehicle being pursued by the Fort Wayne Police Department.

*WANE.com does not assure that the monies or donations deposited to the account will be applied for the benefit of the persons named as beneficiaries. If you are considering a donation, you should consult your own advisers and otherwise proceed at your own risk.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Eyewitness News (WEHT/WTVW).

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Indiana State newsLocal Indiana State
Police investigate at hotel in Fort Wayne
Fort Wayne, IN8 hours ago
Florida teen honors Indiana State trooper who died while on duty
Auburn, IN1 day ago
Missing Indiana girl found in shed; 18 year-old taken into custody
Attica, IN14 hours ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Terry D. Sands appears in DeKalb County Court, judge withholds bail
Marion, IN20 hours ago
Some Hoosiers near landfill OK with soil coming from Ohio train derailment
Russellville, IN1 day ago
Driver of crash that killed Master Trooper Bailey charged with murder
Auburn, IN1 day ago
Suspect charged with murder of Indiana state trooper
Fort Wayne, IN1 day ago
Police investigation underway after missing Indiana girl found safe
Attica, IN1 day ago
Pregnancy and child loss remembrance walk and balloon release scheduled for April
Columbia City, IN2 days ago
FWPD searches for suspect wanted in Fort Wayne, Johnson County
Fort Wayne, IN1 day ago
Indiana State Trooper Injured in Car Crash on I-465
Indianapolis, IN1 day ago
EPA pauses moving train derailment material to Indiana landfill
East Palestine, OH2 days ago
Police: Warrant leads to hourslong standoff at home in Huntington
Huntington, IN23 hours ago
Four Indiana Cities on the ‘Most Dangerous in America’ List in 2023
Boonville, IN3 days ago
“I’m here. We messed up. I own it:” Bluffton rehab facility promises change following complaints
Bluffton, IN2 days ago
AEP responds to safety concerns regarding downed towers near Leesburg Road
Fort Wayne, IN1 day ago
2 newborns surrendered at Indiana baby boxes in 2 days
Elkhart, IN4 days ago
This Indiana Diner Has Been Named the Best in the State
Huntington, IN8 hours ago
Classic beer brand back on tap in Indiana
Lawrence, IN1 day ago
Potholes at Jefferson Pointe cost one driver $120
Fort Wayne, IN1 day ago
Indiana University professor explains how EPA shipped waste from Ohio to Indiana
Bloomington, IN2 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy