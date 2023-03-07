Wichita State women’s basketball pulls off a shocker, upsets No. 1 seed

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — For the first time in the history of the American Athletic Conference, the No. 1 seed has lost the conference tournament, courtesy of a shocking upset by the Wichita State Shockers.

The Shockers never trailed from the first tip of the game against South Florida on Tuesday, jetting out to an 8-0 lead before the Bulls could get a score. They would extend that lead to as many as 15 points in the second quarter.

Jane Asinde and Curtessia Dean were the only two Shockers to score in double figures, scoring 20 and 14, respectively. DJ McCarty and Shamaryah Duncan both came close, scoring nine and eight respectively.

Defensively, the Shockers held South Florida to just 31,7% shooting from the floor and an abysmal 18.% from three. They also forced 13 turnovers while shooting 47.1% from the field and a blistering 46.2% from beyond the arc.

Up next, the Shockers will move on to the semifinals and will face the winner of the SMU-Houston game on Wednesday at 4 p.m.

