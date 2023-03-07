Dolphins to Release CB Byron Jones in Cap-Saving Move, per Report

The cornerback is three years into a five-year deal with the team.

The Dolphins are expected to release cornerback Byron Jones when the new league year begins on March 15, ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported. Miami will designate the roster move a post-June 1 cut that will save them $13.6 million for the upcoming season.

Jones spent the first five seasons of his career with the Cowboys before signing a five-year, $82 million contract with the Dolphins before the 2020 season. The cornerback had cap hits of over $18 million in the final two years of his deal, and the Dolphins will instead take on a dead cap hit of over $4 million by releasing Jones.

In his first two years with the team, Jones played in 30 games and totaled 95 tackles and two interceptions in that span. However, last year, Jones missed the entire season when he needed to recover from surgery to repair an injured Achilles.

Additionally, Jones posted a cryptic message on social media saying that he is struggling to “run or jump” and alluding to the fact that he regrets some of the decisions he made while playing in the NFL.