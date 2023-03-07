Sonos speakers get Apple Music Spatial Audio support – and not just the Era 300

As well as announcing its brand new Era 100 and Era 300 speakers, Sonos has a bonus in store for owners of new and existing its Dolby Atmos-compatible speakers.

The new Sonos 300 speaker and current Sonos Arc and Sonos Beam (Gen 2) are the first third-party speakers to support Apple Music Spatial Audio.

Starting on March 28, Sonos will debut “a significant expansion of its next-gen sound experience offerings” by adding support for Apple’s immersive, 360-degree music tech.

Giles Martin, the son of The Beatles’ producer George Martin and a respected producer in his own right, is pretty excited about the addition.

“It’s a thrilling time in music as spatial audio – and the artist creativity that comes with it – continues to grow,” Martin, the VP of Sound Experience at Sonos in a press release. “Sonos continues to put its listeners at the forefront of sound innovation, ensuring they have access through Apple Music to transformative experiences like spatial audio with Dolby Atmos, so they can feel more from the content they love.”

The company’s Dolby Atmos speakers already support compatible tracks from Amazon Music Unlimited too, directly from the Sonos app.

Apple Music Spatial Audio is currently available through the company’s HomePod 2 speaker so it’s good to see the standard expanding to a third-party manufacturer.

Spatial Audio is powered by Dolby Atmos, so it’s essentially Apple’s fancy brand name for it. It has been around since 2021 and gives users a theatre like experience when listening to compatible tracks.