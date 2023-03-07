Open in App
May need paid subscription
Leader Telegram

6 Palestinians killed in latest West Bank battle with Israel

By Gwen Ackerman and Fadwa Hodali - Bloomberg News (TNS),

3 days ago

At least six Palestinians were killed in a battle with the Israeli military, the Palestinian Health Ministry said, the latest phase in a rapidly escalating crisis in the West Bank.

The Israeli army reported Tuesday it killed a man affiliated with the Islamic Hamas group in Jenin who was suspected of shooting and killing two Israelis, and arrested two of his sons in the West Bank city of Nablus.

The forces used shoulder-fired missiles and armed Palestinians responded with heavy fire, the Israeli army said in a statement, adding that its soldiers hit two additional militants.

Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas’ spokesman, Nabil Abu Rudeineh, described the incident as part of “an all-out war” and urged the U.S. to step in.

Israeli-Palestinian violence has been escalating since Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu returned to power as head of a far-right coalition late last year. The U.S. has been striving to mediate a calm ahead of the Muslim holiday of Ramadan, which starts later in March.

Hamas, which rules the Gaza Strip, said in a statement that “assassinations and arrests will increase resistance.”

©2023 Bloomberg L.P. Visit bloomberg.com. Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Police Officer Who Slept With Six Co-Workers Breaks Silence In Explosive Interview
La Vergne, TN3 days ago
This smiling Texas woman allegedly abandoned her 3-year-old son and 12-year-old daughter for more than a month
Roman Forest, TX1 day ago
Justin Fields Instagram model girlfriend revealed
Chicago, IL1 day ago
Witnesses of Alleged Michael Irvin Misconduct Incident Describe Events of the Night
Phoenix, AZ2 days ago
Schultz Says 'No' to Cowboys 'Solid Offer'; Becoming Highest-Paid TE?
Dallas, TX1 day ago
16-Year-Old Girl Thought There Was An ‘Earthquake.’ Turns Out That It Was Pete Davidson Driving Into Her House
Beverly Hills, CA3 days ago
Dan Kelly stops in Eau Claire to discuss Supreme Court bid
Eau Claire, WI7 hours ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy