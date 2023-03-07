Open in App
Midland County, TX
ABC Big 2 News

Temporary signals coming to south Midland

By Zachary Bordner,

3 days ago

MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- These traffic signals will be placed at the intersection of West County Road 118 and SCR 1210, or S. Midkiff Road. This is to help prepare for the closing of Midkiff Bridge in mid-April.

These traffic signals are to help with traffic heading north and south of South County Road 1210.

While Midland County understands the inconveniences this bridge closure may cause, they do not have jurisdiction of the bridges along Interstate 20.

Midland County will continue working with the Texas Department of Transportation and the project to improve the intersection going into the southern portion of the county.

For any questions regarding this bridge, please call or email MaryAnn Cedillo at TxDOT.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Yourbasin.

