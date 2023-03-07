Open in App
Kentwood, MI
WOOD TV8

Victim of fatal Kentwood hotel shooting identified

By Anna Skog,

3 days ago

KENTWOOD, Mich. (WOOD) — A man shot and killed at a Kentwood hotel Saturday night has been identified by police.

Officers with the Kentwood Police Department have identified Jaquarrie Garrett, 22, of Georgia, as the man who was found dead at Delta Hotel on 28 th Street and E Beltline Avenue just before 7 p.m. Saturday. Police originally reported his age as 21 but have since confirmed Garrett was 22.

Police: Man found dead at Kentwood hotel after shooting

The medical examiner has ruled Garrett’s death a homicide by multiple gunshot wounds. Kentwood Police are still investigating but have not said anything about a suspect.

The Saturday shooting death resulted in a large police presence at Delta Hotel, which is near Woodland Mall in Kentwood. Police said at the time there was no threat to the public.

Correction: A previous version of this article stated that Wyoming Department of Public Safety was investigating the case. It is actually being investigated by the Kentwood Police Department. We regret the error, which has since been corrected.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WOODTV.com.

