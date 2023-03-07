Victim of fatal Kentwood hotel shooting identified

KENTWOOD, Mich. (WOOD) — A man shot and killed at a Kentwood hotel Saturday night has been identified by police.

Officers with the Kentwood Police Department have identified Jaquarrie Garrett, 22, of Georgia, as the man who was found dead at Delta Hotel on 28 th Street and E Beltline Avenue just before 7 p.m. Saturday. Police originally reported his age as 21 but have since confirmed Garrett was 22.

The medical examiner has ruled Garrett’s death a homicide by multiple gunshot wounds. Kentwood Police are still investigating but have not said anything about a suspect.

The Saturday shooting death resulted in a large police presence at Delta Hotel, which is near Woodland Mall in Kentwood. Police said at the time there was no threat to the public.

Correction: A previous version of this article stated that Wyoming Department of Public Safety was investigating the case. It is actually being investigated by the Kentwood Police Department. We regret the error, which has since been corrected.

