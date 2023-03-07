Open in App
Cleveland, MS
See more from this location?
WKRN News 2

Mississippi double murder suspect arrested in Indiana

By Joe Schroeder,

3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0jP9sH_0lAp9NG400

CAMBRIDGE CITY, Ind. — Indiana State Police troopers have arrested a man wanted for a Mississippi double murder after he was pulled over for speeding in Wayne County.

ISP said in a release that a trooper stopped a semi around 10:30 a.m. Monday on Interstate 70 near the Cambridge City exit for a speeding infraction.

The driver of the semi, ISP said, was identified as 32-year-old Jeffery Lee Walker Jr. of Cleveland, Mississippi.

During the traffic stop, ISP said the trooper learned that Walker Jr. had an active arrest warrant for murder out of his home state.

Will Ferrell spotted with production crew in Indiana Walmart parking lot

The Southaven Police Department in Mississippi told ISP that the warrant stemmed from an alleged incident in 2020 where two people were killed and a third injured in a shooting at a Halloween party.

Walker Jr., ISP said, was arrested and taken to the Wayne County Jail. He is currently awaiting extradition back to Mississippi, according to the ISP.

“Any further inquiries into the incident that happened in Mississippi should be directed to the DeSoto County District Attorney’s Office at 1-662-469-8014,” ISP said in the release.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKRN News 2.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Indiana State newsLocal Indiana State
Police investigation underway after missing Indiana girl found safe
Attica, IN2 days ago
Tennessee Fugitive Arrested after Chase on I-64
Nashville, TN3 days ago
Haunted Indiana Hotel Open for Paranormal Investigations
Atlanta, IN7 hours ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Kidnapped Mississippi children recovered safely on I-75
Shannon, MS1 day ago
Man leads Middle Tennessee authorities on high-speed chase with kids in vehicle
Nashville, TN3 hours ago
Missing Arkansas teen found dead in Mississippi forest
West Memphis, AR1 day ago
Double Murder Suspect for Arkansas Couple Death Identified
Harrisburg, AR2 days ago
Mississippi investigators uncover attempt to steal more than $20,000 in lawnmowers
Picayune, MS1 day ago
Traffic stop leads to arrest of Mississippi murder suspect
Cleveland, MS3 days ago
TN DCS worker fired, charged with child solicitation
Bolivar, TN1 day ago
Fugitive Raven Yates Apprended in Alabama
Mobile, AL1 day ago
Tennessee woman charged with running over husband with car
Memphis, TN2 days ago
‘It’s gotten out of control’: Police say slow-moving bill to seize street racer’s cars could help make communities safer
Clarksville, TN23 hours ago
Former patient of convicted Tennessee doctor reacts to his sentencing
Madison, AL2 days ago
Two From Mississippi Cited by Wildlife and Fisheries Agents in Louisiana for Alleged Shrimping Violations
Tylertown, MS1 day ago
Six year old who allegedly shot teacher in Virginia will not face charges: report
Newport News, VA2 days ago
Norfolk Southern train derails in Alabama on morning of CEO’s congressional testimony
Piedmont, AL1 day ago
No arrests yet after Grenada shooting
Grenada, MS4 days ago
Mississippi man sentenced to federal prison for making threats against CDC director
Ridgeland, MS1 day ago
Police: Scammer from Indiana Caught in North Carolina
Beaufort, NC4 days ago
Louisiana parents charged after 2 children reportedly found tied to their beds, police say
Natchitoches, LA4 days ago
Mississippi Tax Return Preparer Sentenced to 18 Months in Federal Prison
Mccomb, MS11 hours ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy