Open in App
105.3 The Fan

Jared Sandler on the impact of the Leody Taveras injury

By Jared Sandler,

3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2drDzx_0lAp9MNL00

Rangers center fielder Leody Taveras was shut down Monday with a low-grade oblique strain, which will likely force him to miss the next two weeks of spring training action. The Rangers haven't ruled him out for Opening Day on March 30, but the club has to be prepared if he won't be ready to go.

What are their options? 105.3 The Fan's Jared Sandler broke it all down in his latest video from Rangers camp in Surprise. Watch it above.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Most Popular newsMost Popular
This smiling Texas woman allegedly abandoned her 3-year-old son and 12-year-old daughter for more than a month
Roman Forest, TX1 day ago
Police Officer Who Slept With Six Co-Workers Breaks Silence In Explosive Interview
La Vergne, TN3 days ago
Justin Fields Instagram model girlfriend revealed
Chicago, IL1 day ago
Schultz Says 'No' to Cowboys 'Solid Offer'; Becoming Highest-Paid TE?
Dallas, TX1 day ago
Luka Doncic ruled out vs. Grizzlies; Kyrie Irving misses practice due to personal reasons
Dallas, TX6 hours ago
Report: MRI on Luka Doncic's thigh comes back clean
Dallas, TX1 day ago
Cowboys Mock Drafts: Love it or hate it 3.0
Dallas, TX2 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy