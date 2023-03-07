Jared Sandler on the impact of the Leody Taveras injury

Rangers center fielder Leody Taveras was shut down Monday with a low-grade oblique strain, which will likely force him to miss the next two weeks of spring training action. The Rangers haven't ruled him out for Opening Day on March 30, but the club has to be prepared if he won't be ready to go.

What are their options? 105.3 The Fan's Jared Sandler broke it all down in his latest video from Rangers camp in Surprise. Watch it above.