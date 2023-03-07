Open in App
Rotterdam, NY
Drunk, Wrong-Way Driver Flees On Foot After Being Busted On Thruway In Rotterdam, Police Say

By Michael Mashburn,

3 days ago
A Greene County man was arrested for DWI and other charges after allegedly driving the wrong way on the Thruway in Rotterdam early Sunday, March 5. Photo Credit: Google Maps street view

An alleged drunk driver is facing multiple charges after he was busted driving the wrong way on a highway in the region, authorities said.

Greene County resident Conor Moan, age 25, of Greenville, was arrested for felony DWI and other charges following a near-crash that occurred early Sunday, March 5, on the Thruway in Schenectady County, in the town of Rotterdam.

Troopers first spotted Moan at around 2 a.m. as he drove a Subaru Legacy westbound in the eastbound lane on I-90 near exit 26, according to State Police. They avoided a head-on crash by veering onto the right shoulder.

Moan’s vehicle came to a stop in the center median. When troopers approached his car he got out and began running on foot, leaving his passenger behind, police said. He was arrested a short time later.

A subsequent investigation found that Moan had a revoked non-driver ID at the time, and was intoxicated. He later refused to provide a breath sample.

According to troopers, Moan has a previous DWI conviction within the past 10 years. He faces the following charges:

  • Driving while intoxicated (felony)
  • Aggravated unlicensed operation - first degree (felony)
  • Reckless endangerment - second degree (misdemeanor)
  • Resisting Arrest (misdemeanor)
  • Obstructing governmental administration - second degree (misdemeanor)
  • Reckless driving (misdemeanor)

Moan was released from custody and turned over to a sober third party. He was issued appearance tickets to the Town of Rotterdam Court on Thursday, March 30.

