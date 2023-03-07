Drunk, Wrong-Way Driver Flees On Foot After Being Busted On Thruway In Rotterdam, Police Say
By Michael Mashburn,
An alleged drunk driver is facing multiple charges after he was busted driving the wrong way on a highway in the region, authorities said.
Greene County resident Conor Moan, age 25, of Greenville, was arrested for felony DWI and other charges following a near-crash that occurred early Sunday, March 5, on the Thruway in Schenectady County, in the town of Rotterdam.
Troopers first spotted Moan at around 2 a.m. as he drove a Subaru Legacy westbound in the eastbound lane on I-90 near exit 26, according to State Police. They avoided a head-on crash by veering onto the right shoulder.
Moan’s vehicle came to a stop in the center median. When troopers approached his car he got out and began running on foot, leaving his passenger behind, police said. He was arrested a short time later.
A subsequent investigation found that Moan had a revoked non-driver ID at the time, and was intoxicated. He later refused to provide a breath sample.
According to troopers, Moan has a previous DWI conviction within the past 10 years. He faces the following charges:
Driving while intoxicated (felony)
Aggravated unlicensed operation - first degree (felony)
Reckless endangerment - second degree (misdemeanor)
Resisting Arrest (misdemeanor)
Obstructing governmental administration - second degree (misdemeanor)
Reckless driving (misdemeanor)
Moan was released from custody and turned over to a sober third party. He was issued appearance tickets to the Town of Rotterdam Court on Thursday, March 30.
